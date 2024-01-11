Nikki Haley beats Ron DeSantis in Iowa debate

Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, has put all his chips on Iowa. He once hoped to beat Donald Trump in the Jan. 15 caucuses , where populist social-issue conservatives dominate, thereby dealing the GOP front-runner a damaging initial round knockdown. But the risk now runs in the other direction: If DeSantis can’t at least beat Nikki Haley in the Hawkeye state, he himself may be knocked out in the first round.

No one watching Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis could have any doubt about where each candidate places their hopes — or how well or poorly grounded those hopes are.

Advertisement

Haley, an erstwhile United Nations ambassador and former governor of South Carolina, is focused on New Hampshire, where Republicans are more libertarian on social issues and more intent on matters of spending and taxation, and of course, immigration. On Wednesday, the deck there was suddenly reshuffled by the departure of former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. Christie had been at about 12 percent in the Granite State; his exit gives Haley a chance to close the gap in what has become a competitive primary with Trump.

Get The Primary Source Globe Opinion's weekly take on politics, delivered every Wednesday. Enter Email Sign Up

The former president once again ducked the debate. His calculation has been that, with MAGA solidly behind him, he can ignore the debates without paying a price. Although neither candidate went hard at Trump on his unpresidential character or the democracy-disdaining role he played in instigating the Jan. 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol, Haley did toughen her talk.

Noting that Trump had called Jan. 6 “a beautiful day,” she said: “What happened on January 6 was a terrible day, and I think President Trump will have to answer for it.” And without directly labeling his stolen-election claim a lie, she made it clear it was. “That election? Trump lost it. Biden won that election.”

Advertisement

About the closest DeSantis got was a mild rebuke for Trump’s Truth Social assertion that the US Constitution should be terminated to restore him to power. “You can’t just terminate the Constitution,” DeSantis said. “I mean, I know he does word vomit from time to time on social media.”

DeSantis’s preoccupation with the caucuses, which concentrate the influence of religious and social issue types, was apparent in the way he went after Haley for anything that was a deviation from the right-wing political correctness. Thus he accused her of not being tough enough on transgender care; no surprise there, since transgender youth are one of the GOP’s bully-boy targets. But he also attacked her for failing to call migrants “criminals” back in 2015, for adopting the “language of the left to try to attack pro-lifers,” and for “virtue-signaling to the left,” the last by having tweeted, after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd in 2020, that Floyd’s death was “personal and painful” for many Americans.

Although DeSantis acquitted himself considerably better than he has in past debates, he seems like a bobblehead gone rogue when on the attack — and he was in attack mode for much of the night. In his opening comments, he described his rival as a “mealy-mouthed politician” and corporate sell-out running to protect her donors’ interests.

Haley counterpunched by noting she had put up a website, Desantislies.com, where voters could fact-check his claims about her and by employing a weapon which DeSantis simply doesn’t possess: humor. “Every time he lies, Drake University, don’t turn this into a drinking game, because you will be over-served by the end of the night,” she said.

Advertisement

I gave her a win on points for these reasons: During a night in which DeSantis repeatedly stressed his record in Florida, Haley gave viewers a better idea of what she would do as president, both domestically, on spending levels and Social Security, and on foreign policy.

As a former UN ambassador, she is confident on international affairs, where she seems more knowledgeable, and is much more of a traditional national security Republican than is DeSantis. He hedged and havered on Ukraine and basically engaged in a tap dance into resurgent conservative neo-isolationism.

But when he tried to make it sound as though it was impossible to both support Ukraine and address this country’s southern border, Haley was having none of it. The United States could easily afford to do both, she maintained. “If we support Ukraine, that’s only 3.5 percent of our defense budget,” she said.

Two notes for mainstream voters: Both Haley and DeSantis essentially endorsed gutting the Affordable Care Act, saying they would turn Medicaid — the expansion of which funds health coverage for millions under the ACA — into a block grant and let states do as they want with it. Second, both called for repealing incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at speeding the country’s transition away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy.

Advertisement

Sadly, neither issue matters much in the Republican primary season — but both should be potent in the general election.

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeScotLehigh.