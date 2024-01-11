DeSantis shines as Florida man. But did he win the debate?

Just hours before the debate, Chris Christie dropped out of the race, freeing up voters that might give for Haley a boost in New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 primary , where Trump’s lead has been shrinking. DeSantis, once considered the strongest rival to Trump, has made the Jan. 15 Iowa caucus the focus of his campaign. So tonight’s debate might have been a crucial last stand for him. For Haley, tonight was a chance not only to move ahead of DeSantis in Iowa but also convince Republican voters across the country that she is the best alternative to Trump.

Wednesday’s face off in Iowa between Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis, their first one-on-one debate of the Republican primary season, had been billed a battle for second place. The frontrunner, former president Donald Trump, skipped the debate to do a town hall on Fox News, just as he skipped previous debates. Each time his lead in the polls held steady while his challengers squabbled. Might this time be different?

Here are a few observations about the debate:

1. Generally gentle on Trump

Both candidates avoided harsh attacks on Trump, largely ignoring Christie’s approach of calling him a threat to democracy. Both complained that the former president was not on the stage. And Haley criticized the former president for being an agent of chaos and obsessively insisting that the 2020 election was rigged. “Biden won it,” she declared. But she also praised Trump’s policies, pledging to build on them without his baggage: “I think he was the right president at the right time.” DeSantis said he appreciated Trump but argued that he didn’t do enough to build a border wall, to “drain the swamp,” and “to hold Hillary accountable.” Their strategies of avoiding Trump bashing might make sense: With the former president holding a commanding lead in national polls, any candidate hoping to dethrone him has to build a coalition that includes Trump’s MAGA voters.

2. DeSantis doubled down on his Martha’s Vineyard stunt

All the GOP candidates call for securing the southern border and tightening immigration laws. But DeSantis also vilifies undocumented immigrants and in the debate attacked Haley for her 2015 comments at the Aspen Institute where she said that “We don’t need to be disrespectful (of undocumented immigrants). We don’t need to talk about them as criminals.” Haley expressed a similar desire to secure the border, but with less vitriol, advocating a policy that emphasizes “catch and deport” over “catch and release.”

3. Sharp differences on Ukraine and almost none on China

Haley forcefully called for supporting Ukraine, calling it a freedom-loving country and saying Russian President Vladimir Putin will threaten key US allies in Europe if Ukraine falls. But DeSantis expressed a common isolationist refrain that is gaining traction in the Republican base: That the U.S. shouldn’t focus on Ukraine before securing its southern border. He also asserted that the US was writing blank checks to Ukraine in a war with no clear end in sight, and complained about a lack of accountability for how the money is being spent. But both candidates agreed that China is the greatest threat to the US.

4. Florida man

DeSantis was particularly engaging when he talked about his policies in Florida, including expanding school choice, keeping schools open during the pandemic, and creating a friendly climate for business. In response to a question about what she admired about DeSantis, Haley responded, with a touch of irony perhaps, “He’s been a good governor.”

5. Culture warriors

DeSantis leaned forcefully into the culture wars, touting his battle against Disney over transgender issues and his legislation restricting the teaching about sexuality and gender in schools. “It’s wrong to have pornographic materials in fourth or fifth grade,” he said. He also repeatedly attacked Anthony Fauci, the former presidential health care advisor, for endorsing health care restrictions during the pandemic. Haley took a less strict, if still conservative line on the hottest button issues. She argued against allowing gender transitions before the age of 18, but also said that the first priority of schools is “to go back to the basics in education.” And while she emphasized opposition to abortion, she also criticized efforts to criminalize it. “Our goal should be how do we save as many babies as possible and support as many moms as possible,” she said.

6. They took their lumps

While Trump mostly skated away, Haley and DeSantis were unsparing with each other. Haley repeatedly called DeSantis a “liar,” directing voters to a website, www.desantislies.com, over and over again. She also tweaked him several times for the management of his campaign, which has been described as chaotic in some reports. “If you can’t manage a campaign, how are you going to manage a country?” she asked. DeSantis probably scored points with the party’s populist base when he accused Haley of “warmed over corporatism” and a “UN way of thinking.” Haley, he asserted, “may even be more liberal than Gavin Newsom,” the Democratic governor of California.

7. Who prevailed?

I think this was DeSantis’ strongest performance because he got to shine on the policy merits and his Florida record, while also taking some damaging swipes at Haley’s record as a governor. Still, she managed to remain clear about her conservative agenda without relying on culture war catchphrases. That could make her a more compelling coalition builder in the coming primaries.

Carine Hajjar is a Globe Opinion writer. She can be reached at carine.hajjar@globe.com.