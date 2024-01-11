For Trump, every day is Opposite Day

In fact, ever since Trump became a national political figure he’s been celebrating Opposite Day, flipping the script with relish even when his claims are patently absurd. In the 2016 presidential campaign, he accused his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, of starting the “birther” controversy that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States — and then took credit himself for ending it by haranguing Obama into releasing his birth certificate.

National Opposite Day won’t officially be celebrated until later this month , but Donald Trump is already warming up. Trump is highly skilled at this logic-twisting game; he plays it every day. Normally, Opposite Day is a harmless children’s diversion — saying “good night” when it’s early morning, that sort of thing. But the way Trump plays the game, it’s an insidious manipulation of the truth, a way to project upon his opponents the most noxious qualities of his own character.

After his election, Trump chose Cabinet appointees who pledged to do the opposite of their agency mandates: protecting the environment, educating children, dispensing justice, and so on. In office, he complained that certain rich people don’t pay enough taxes, when his own income tax payments in 2017 were just $750. He regularly accuses Republicans who dare oppose him of being RINOs (Republicans in Name Only) when it is Trump who was a registered Democrat for at least eight years in the 2000s.

With Trump, every accusation is a confession.

Now that the 2024 campaign has begun in earnest, Trump is super-charging his Opposite Day strategies. Thus: President Biden is corrupt; Biden’s family only wants political power in order to get rich. Or: The Democrats are looking to steal the election. Or: Biden is old and unfit (Trump is only three years younger, and anyone can see who is more fit).

Trump made much of the dozen classified documents discovered a year ago in a locked closet in Biden’s vice-presidential office — which were handed over to the National Archives the next day — while Trump lied to the FBI, enlisted aides to help him hide classified documents at Mar-a-Largo, and willfully defied requests to hand over the material, according to the 37-count federal indictment brought against him in June.

Last week the US House Oversight Committee released evidence that Trump and his businesses received millions from foreign governments (mostly China), a likely violation of the “emoluments clause” of the Constitution. This neatly inverts what Trump and congressional Republicans have been trying to pin on Biden, with a baseless impeachment probe into Biden’s family finances.

Now comes perhaps the ultimate projection: Biden, Trump says, is “a threat to democracy.” Trump says Biden has brought “chaos and terror” to the world and Trump is the one who represents stability.

In campaign statements and at rallies, Trump has been promoting the line that Biden — whom voters in 2020 clearly saw as the calming alternative to four years of Trump bedlam — is actually responsible for the turmoil in the world. “Under my leadership the world was peaceful and calm,” Trump declared at a Florida rally in October, while praising authoritarian strongmen Viktor Orban of Hungary and Russia’s Vladimir Putin. “With crooked Joe Biden, you have chaos, bloodshed, war, terror, and death.”

We could all just shake our heads at the brass of this man if his deceptive, disruptive campaign strategy wasn’t so effective. Blaming others for the same sins that he has committed is a way for Trump to muddy the waters, to take the sting out of the charges leveled at himself. It’s a playground retort (“No, you are!”) crossed with a kind of national gaslighting. In the three years since he incited the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, Trump has been steadily working to turn the tables with lies about what happened that day. And a shocking number of people are willing to be spun.

But Trump doesn’t need to convince voters he’s right about these preposterous pronouncements. He only needs to create confusion. That’s the corrosive thing about his brand of propaganda: It eats away at the very foundations of a democratic society by sowing pessimism, cynicism, and doubt. Trump is betting he can get enough non-MAGA voters to tune out, give up, or shrug off Election Day. It’s urgent that the American people do just the opposite.

Renée Loth’s column appears regularly in the Globe.