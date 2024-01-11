After 24 years it had become obvious: It was time for the Patriots to move on without Bill Belichick

It was 24 years together for Bill Belichick and the Patriots. It was a spectacular run that may never be duplicated, in both length and accomplishments.

FOXBOROUGH — At the NFL owners’ meetings in October in New York, Steelers owner Art Rooney II stopped briefly to chat about the decision in 1991 to move on from legendary coach Chuck Noll.

Thursday, it came to an end when the Patriots and Belichick parted ways.

It was just time.

Robert and Jonathan Kraft made the move that had to be made, given the state of the Patriots and Belichick’s tenure. A 4-13 record this season, and 29-39 (including postseason) the last four years with no playoff wins, is not where anyone expected to be.

“The last three years have been pretty tough,” Robert Kraft said Thursday. “It just is something that was best we each moved on, and I think that’s what the last three, four days of taking the time to figure it out allowed us to do.”

Belichick, 71, still has plenty of energy and know-how. He will probably get another head coaching job. The Patriots could have brought him back for another year with a different mix of personnel around him — a new general manager, yet another offensive coordinator, a new quarterback.

But that would have just been delaying the inevitable. Belichick always emphasized doing the best thing for the organization. On Jan. 11, 2024, the best move forward for the Patriots is with new leadership.

“Our family is the custodian of this asset, the New England Patriots, and you know how important it is to the psyche of the community,” Kraft said. “And what’s gone on here the last three or four years isn’t what we wanted, so we have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability.”

Just because it’s time to move on doesn’t diminish the past or Belichick’s impact. As time wears on, Belichick’s six Super Bowl championships, 17 division titles, and 300-plus wins will shine far brighter than his sub-.500 record without Tom Brady.

And Belichick’s primary legacy won’t be, or shouldn’t be, that he couldn’t win without Brady. It should be that for nearly two decades, he was at the cutting edge of coaching and leadership.

Belichick won every which way — with offense, with defense, with a fast-paced passing attack, and with ground-and-pound running. He coldheartedly mastered the salary cap and when to move on from aging players. His system of developing and promoting coaches from within kept his program humming for two decades. His stats guy, Ernie Adams, was the smartest, most secretive wizard in the NFL.

Belichick knew every inch of the rule book and found creative ways to exploit it (ask John Harbaugh and the Ravens). He took intentional safeties before anyone had thought of it. He invested in special teams and knew that left-footed punters created 1 percent more fumbles than right-footers. He mastered public relations and made phrases “Do your job,” “It is what it is,” and “We’re on to Cincinnati” part of pop culture lexicon. He also worked harder, and worked his team harder, than any other coach.

But Belichick isn’t two steps ahead of the NFL anymore. The last four years, he has often found himself two steps behind.

Belichick has found that he can no longer coach his team to a playoff spot out of sheer will. He can’t take a career defensive coach such as Matt Patricia and turn him into a successful offensive coach. His philosophies on team-building (like not investing in wide receivers) are antiquated. His schemes seem to be more complicated than what is being run elsewhere. Belichick’s football operation is smaller than most. The NFL is full of whiz-kid coaches who are revolutionizing offensive football, and Belichick is left holding 3 yards and a cloud of dust.

The NFL now has strict rules on practice time, and rules eliminating the impact of special teams, sapping Belichick of other advantages. And his players don’t fear him like they used to, like when Jakobi Meyers threw that ill-fated backward pass in Las Vegas, or when Mac Jones went behind Belichick’s back in 2022 for advice on fixing the offense.

The 2023 season also turned potentially toxic. Belichick gave up in the third quarter of a loss to the Saints, and then gave up in the fourth quarter against the Chiefs. He became one of the least analytical coaches on fourth down, consistently kicking field goals or punts in situations that strongly suggested going for it. And it’s unclear if Belichick is responsible for destroying Jones, but Belichick didn’t seem to help the situation.

Belichick certainly isn’t the first coach to sputter to the finish line. Legendary coaches such as Noll, Don Shula, and Tom Landry had tough endings, too. It’s unrealistic to think that a 71-year-old coach with Belichick’s résumé of success would continue to remain as hungry and be as willing to change as his younger self.

And the hidden advantages that made Belichick great in 2001 and 2007 and 2016 weren’t going to remain his advantages forever. There’s a new generation of coaches that grew up idolizing Belichick and learning his tricks.

The NFL is now a young man’s game. As of Thursday, 12 of 24 NFL head coaches were under 45 years old, with four under 40. Many of Belichick’s allies are gone from Foxborough, too — Dante Scarnecchia, Ivan Fears, and Adams. The old gang has moved on. It’s time for a fresh voice in Foxborough, whether it’s with Jerod Mayo, Mike Vrabel, or someone else.

It was an incredible run with Belichick in Foxborough. Belichick and the Patriots had a run of success that may never be duplicated in the salary-cap era.

But after 24 years, the answer had become obvious. It’s time to move on.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.