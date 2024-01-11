After absorbing first loss of season, Norwood boys’ hockey now wide awake to the consequences, possibilities ahead

“That’s what happens when you don’t come ready for every game,” said senior Andrew Gillis , one of the team’s three captains and leading scorer with 6-5—11 totals through seven games.

The Mustangs were dealt their first loss Wednesday night, 2-1, in overtime against Dover-Sherborn/Weston at the Skating Club of Boston, following a 5-0-1 start.

It was a wakeup call for the Norwood boys’ hockey team.

Said Norwood coach Chuck Allen, “For coaches, it helps us get them off their pedestal. They think they’re just going to show up.”

Gillis, along with fellow senior captain Sam Lally and juniors Ryan Valeri and TJ Martin, return as the four leading scorers from 2022-23, when Norwood advanced to the Division 2 quarterfinals for a second year in a row.

“This year we have a ton of skill, a little bit more than we usually do,” Lally said.

Allen is in his eighth season following previous runs at Somerville, Medford and Bishop Fenwick. In 2015, he inherited a team that finished 0-19-1; the Mustangs missed the postseason by one game in Allen’s first season on the job and have qualified in every full season since.

Norwood High's Jacob Sheehan (22) celebrates his goal with teammate Ed Carroll (21) in a recent game against Dover-Sherborn/Weston High at the Skating Club of Boston. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Allen has navigated Norwood through a sea of change, from its move to the Tri-Valley League (from the Bay State Conference), realignment from Division 1 to Division 2, and at long last, into a rink (Skating Club of Boston) of its own in 2020. Previously, Norwood split its ice time between Rodman Arena in Walpole and Bajko Rink in Hyde Park, as well as Metropolis Rink in Canton.

“Not many high schools get this,” Allen said of having a true home rink. “This is a treat for these kids to come here every day. We have good practice times and all of our games are here.”

On top of trying to get over the hump of the Elite 8, the Mustangs are playing this season in memory of Austin Reardon, a four-year starter at goaltender at Norwood (Class of 2019) who died last summer in a motorcycle accident in North Carolina.

The Mustangs have retired Reardon’s No. 30 jersey, which has hung behind the team’s bench at every game this season before it moves to the archives at the high school. Prior to a game against rival Walpole in December, Reardon’s twin brother, Aidan, took part in a ceremonial puck drop.

“It’s a super sad story,” Gillis said. “It’s something to play for and motivates us.”

Rather than riding a single goaltender, Allen has been utilizing a tandem with his eye on the home stretch. Seniors Anthony Amato — the team’s third captain — and Zach Badger have rotated through seven games, as Allen eyes Norwood’s upcoming schedule heavy on back-to-backs. Amato and Badger have yielded 12 total goals.

“ ‘I’m thinking of the big picture. I’ve got two good goalies, and we’ll keep them fresh.’ Norwood boys' hockey coach Chuck Allen

Norwood High goalie Zach Badger (above), making a glove save against Dover-Sherborn/Weston, and senior classmate Anthony Amato (not pictured) have shared netminding duties through the first seven games, allowing a combined 12 goals in that span. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

“I’m thinking of the big picture,” Allen said. “I’ve got two good goalies, and we’ll keep them fresh. Coming down the stretch, we’ve got a lot of Saturday-Sunday games.”

For the first time, the Mustangs will partake in the Ed Burns Coffee Pot Tournament, a field featuring 16 public schools in eastern Massachusetts played over the last three Sundays in January.

The field, heavy on Division 1 squads, includes three other Division 2 teams: Walpole, as well as last two Division 2 state champions in Tewksbury and Canton.

“It’s going to help us out,” Lally said. “We usually don’t get to play teams like that in the regular season.”

Allen, who said that this year’s team is perhaps closer than in the past, is confident the Mustangs will bounce back from Wednesday’s loss — provided their focus remains prioritized on the right things.

“It’s a close-knit team, but they’ve got to start playing as a team rather than as individuals,” Allen said. “Some of the kids are thinking of stats; stats don’t matter.”

Ice chips

▪ Taunton had never defeated King Philip since joining the Hockomock League in 2013. Going further back, the Tigers hadn’t earned a win over the Warriors in 30 years.

That changed Saturday, as the Tigers upended King Philip, 4-3. The Tigers, a young group featuring only two seniors, sits at 6-2-0.

“They’re not afraid of anybody,” said Taunton coach Kris Metea. “They’re willing to work hard and go for it. They believe in themselves.”

The leaders are senior captains Conner Goranson and Owen Hathaway. Hathaway plays a gritty style, winning battles along boards and Goranson wears his heart on his sleeve and possesses a scoring touch, with seven goals and seven assists.

“He’s the heartbeat of the team,” Metea said of Goranson. “When he’s on, the team’s on.”

Metea helped establish a youth program in the city years ago and has seen its fruition with the current tight-knit group of juniors being the first to come through the ranks.

“Even when I started coaching here, people thought that this couldn’t be a winning program,” said Metea. “Here I am. I do believe that if you put your head down, you can do anything.”

▪ Boston Latin coach Frank Woods earned his 200th career victory with a 4-1 victory over Newton South on Saturday.

Cam Kerry contributed to this story.