It’s Belichick and Auerbach, then everyone else when it comes to New England coaching greatness

Belichick and Auerbach are gold and silver. Or silver and gold. It’s not even worth talking about candidates for the bronze medal platform. One could argue Terry Francona, Harry Sinden, Dick Williams, Milt Schmidt, Tommy Heinsohn, Bill Parcells, Chuck Fairbanks, Claude Julien, Jimmy Collins, Bill Carrigan, and Joe Cronin. You get silly and make a case for Bobby Valentine and Clive Rush if you insist.

Bill Belichick and Red Auerbach are the greatest two coaches in New England sports history.

It does not matter.

It’s Bill and Red.

There is no other.

Belichick and Auerbach were the bookend builders of our two great sports dynasties ― the 1950s-60s Celtics, and the 21st century Patriots.

Belichick, who was politely fired by the Patriots Thursday, coached the team for 24 seasons, won 17 division titles, and took them to 13 AFC Championship games and nine Super Bowls. He won six Super Bowls, more than any other NFL head coach. He has 333 head coaching wins, just 14 shy of Don Shula’s NFL-record 347.

Auerbach coached the Celtics for 16 seasons, winning nine NBA championships from the bench. He won the title in each of the last eight years he coached. The NBA’s Coach of the Year Award is named after Red. The award is a mini-statue of Red on the Celtics bench.

What is the single thing these two great coaches had in common?

A franchise championship player — a GOAT (Greatest Of All Time).

Patriots' Bill Belichick speaks after parting ways with the team Share New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick speaks after parting ways with the team. (Randy Vazquez/ Globe Staff)

Bill had Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in the history of football. Red had Bill Russell, the greatest winner in the history of American sports.

Red failed to win a championship in 10 seasons before he drafted Russell. He won his first championship in 1956-57, his first year with Russell, lost the following season when Russell was hurt in the playoffs, then won eight straight championships and retired from the bench at the age of 48.

I wrote a book on Auerbach in the 1990s, and when I’d say to him, “You know, Red, some of your detractors like to point out that you never won anything without Russell,” he would lean back in his chair, take a puff of his Hoyo de Monterrey, and say, “What’s your point?”

Red was secure in his greatness and never tried to win as a coach after Russell.

It hasn’t been the same for Belichick. In Patriot games without Brady as his quarterback, Belichick is 47-57 with zero playoff wins. With Tom, Bill was 219-64 with six Super Bowl rings. Brady won a Super Bowl with lowly Tampa Bay one year after leaving New England. In accordance, Belichick haters (there are many) love the debate that starts, “Bill never won anything without Tom.”

Bill can change this narrative only by winning a Super Bowl with his next NFL team.

Auerbach and Belichick have a lot more in common than you probably know. Both had ties to Baltimore/Washington and the US Naval Academy. Red went to George Washington and served in the US Navy before making history with the Celtics. Bill grew up in Annapolis and learned football at the side of his father, who was an assistant coach at Navy for decades.

Both coaching giants had trouble with referees, league officials, and team owners. Red famously feuded with Mendy Rudolph and once punched out the owner of the St. Louis Hawks (Red’s former boss) before a playoff game. Red’s cigar was a middle finger to NBA officials who asked him to stop smoking on the bench.

Belichick is permanently angry at the NFL, refusing to partake in standard league events, even covering the NFL Network logo on the microphone at press conferences, and making a mockery of league-mandated injury reports.

Auerbach avoided public cheating scandals but advocated bending rules whenever he could get away with it. Red’s first book included entire chapters on dubious gamesmanship: “Faking injuries is used for many reasons such as stalling for time and giving the impression that a player will not be at his best; grabbing or pulling the pants or shirt of the opponent can be very aggravating; wait until the other team has started warming up and then request their basket. Keep friends and visitors off the bench. The same applies in the dressing room.”

Hmmmm. Sound like any coach we know?

Red enjoyed a great post-coaching career, establishing himself as the best franchise-builder in NBA history. He brought the Celtics back to two titles with Dave Cowens, Jo Jo White, and John Havlicek in the 1970s, and another three in the ‘80s with Larry Bird, Robert Parish, and Kevin McHale. He was never fired by the Celtics and he never left us. Auerbach died in 2006, still bleeding Celtic Green.

Red already has a statue, a bronzed beauty, resting in the arcade between the Quincy Market building and the South Market near Faneuil Hall. It features Red with a rolled up program in his left hand and a cigar in his right. Red is sitting on a team bench with a single basketball in the rack beneath his seat. It was dedicated on Sept. 20, 1985, Red’s 68th birthday.

Belichick should get a statue in his honor at the Patriots Hall of Fame someday, but he’s not going to enjoy the post-New England career that Red had. Red was never fired by the Celtics.

Bob Kraft will always want us to think Thursday’s breakup was some mutual parting of the ways. No. Belichick would still be coaching the Patriots if they wanted him. He was fired. After 24 seasons, he is going to have to extend his legacy with another NFL franchise.

Red never had to do that.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist.