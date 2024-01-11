fb-pixelBill Belichick career statistics with Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots Skip to main content
Where does Bill Belichick rank? These charts show his standing among NFL greats.

By Ryan Huddle, Christina Prignano , John Hancock and Daigo Fujiwara Globe Staff,Updated January 11, 2024, 1 hour ago
Patriots coach Bill Belichick after the 2012 AFC championship in Foxborough.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/The Boston Globe

The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick have parted ways after 24 years, nine Super Bowl appearances, six championships, dozens of playoff wins, and hundreds of games.

Belichick was the longest-tenured coach among any current head coach in the NFL, and is closing in on former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula’s record for the most career wins in league history. Belichick is third in games coached at 467, behind former Chicago Bears owner and coach George Halas (497) and Shula (490).

Belichick also boasts one of the highest win percentages in league history, despite the Patriots’ recent losing seasons.

Below are seven graphics that show Belichick’s standing among other NFL head coaching greats.



