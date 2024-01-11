Where does Bill Belichick rank? These charts show his standing among NFL greats.

The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick have parted ways after 24 years, nine Super Bowl appearances, six championships, dozens of playoff wins, and hundreds of games.
Belichick was the longest-tenured coach among any current head coach in the NFL, and is closing in on former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula’s record for the most career wins in league history. Belichick is third in games coached at 467, behind former Chicago Bears owner and coach George Halas (497) and Shula (490).
Belichick also boasts one of the highest win percentages in league history, despite the Patriots’ recent losing seasons.
Advertisement
Below are seven graphics that show Belichick’s standing among other NFL head coaching greats.
Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her @cprignano. John Hancock can be reached at john.hancock@globe.com. Follow him @Hancock_JohnD. Daigo Fujiwara can be reached at daigo.fujiwara@globe.com. Follow him @DaigoFuji.