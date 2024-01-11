Where does Bill Belichick rank? These charts show his standing among NFL greats.

The New England Patriots and coach Bill Belichick have parted ways after 24 years, nine Super Bowl appearances, six championships, dozens of playoff wins, and hundreds of games.

Belichick was the longest-tenured coach among any current head coach in the NFL, and is closing in on former Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula’s record for the most career wins in league history. Belichick is third in games coached at 467, behind former Chicago Bears owner and coach George Halas (497) and Shula (490).