What is the next coaching stop for Bill Belichick? Here are some possible landing spots.

While most coaches of Belichick’s age don’t get hired again — Romeo Crennel holds the record for oldest NFL head coach at 73 — Belichick has enough credibility, name recognition, and gas left in the tank that it seems likely he will get another job.

Bill Belichick may be 71 years old, with 49 years of NFL coaching experience, but by all indications he is not ready to hang up his whistle. He has 333 coaching wins, just 14 shy of tying Don Shula for the NFL mark. Plus, he seems to genuinely enjoy coaching football. It’s all he knows.

When considering where Belichick will coach next, forget location, division, the quarterback situation, and so on. There is one criterion that will likely stand above the rest — which team makes him the best offer. He would coach in Siberia if that is where he got the richest contract and the most roster control. Only if Belichick gets multiple strong offers can he start factoring in the quarterback, geography, etc.

There are currently seven NFL head coaching vacancies (excluding the Patriots), but the carousel hasn’t stopped spinning, and a handful of teams could still make moves. Let’s take a look at Belichick’s best options for 2024:

▪ Falcons: This is a place that league sources have suggested for some time as one of Belichick’s most likely landing spots. Owner Arthur Blank has hired only first-time coaches in his 22-year tenure, and with the Falcons now on six straight years with a losing record, the time may be right to bring in a coach with a pedigree. The Falcons don’t have a quarterback, but they have a talented roster, and Blank may be desperate enough for some buzz to write Belichick a big check.

Bill Belichick once handed the Falcons one of the most crushing defeats in NFL history in Super Bowl LI. Seven years later, could he head to Atlanta himself? Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

▪ Panthers: Another team that is desperate for buzz and has an owner with a massive checkbook. David Tepper seems to want a young, offensive-minded coach, and seems particularly enamored with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. But if all the young candidates get scared away by Tepper’s hot temper and impatience, he could turn to Belichick to bring his team back into the limelight.

▪ Cowboys: Owner Jerry Jones is saying all the right things publicly about coach Mike McCarthy, who had a terrific season at 12-5 and has the Cowboys in the No. 2 seed in the NFC. But McCarthy won’t truly be safe until the Cowboys beat the Packers in the wild-card round — and even then, McCarthy probably needs another strong showing in the divisional round. Belichick probably wouldn’t love the idea of working for an owner who talks to the media every Sunday and Tuesday, but Jones has long had a lot of respect for Belichick. If Bill Parcells could work for Jones, perhaps Belichick can, too.

▪ Giants: They haven’t shown any inclination of moving on from Brian Daboll after two seasons. But Belichick would likely jump at the chance to reunite with his former team, and the situation in New York is so dysfunctional right now that it’s worth keeping an eye on.

▪ Commanders: This job is a lot more attractive now that Dan Snyder is gone. Now owner Josh Harris doesn’t carry any of the old baggage, and the Commanders have the No. 2 pick in the draft. It seems that Harris would prefer a younger, analytics-based coach — his 76ers are run with that model, and he hired the Warriors’ Bob Myers as a consultant — but Belichick can’t be counted out.

▪ Buccaneers: Perhaps Todd Bowles saved his job by beating the Panthers in Week 18 to wrap up the NFC South title. But there are still whispers that Bowles could be out of a job if the Bucs lose badly in their wild-card home game against the Eagles. One source close to Belichick doubted that Belichick would want to go to Tampa Bay and follow in Tom Brady’s footsteps. Still, the Bucs have long been enamored with big names; they landed Jon Gruden and Brady, and tried to get Parcells and Brett Favre. Hiring Belichick would be right up their alley.

▪ Eagles: With the Eagles limping into the playoffs having lost five of six, there is suddenly talk of coach Nick Sirianni potentially being on the outs. The Eagles have had only offensive-based head coaches since 1999 (Andy Reid, Chip Kelly, Doug Pederson, Sirianni), and it is tough to envision the analytics-obsessed Howie Roseman being enthralled with an old-school coach like Belichick. But owner Jeffrey Lurie is a Boston guy and longtime Patriots fan who may relish the chance to hire him.

Justin Herbert (left) is just the sort of young star quarterback that could Belichick a chance to be successful again in the NFL. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

▪ Chargers: They have a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert and a roster that looks ready to win. But owner Dean Spanos has never paid for a big-money coach and appears focused on young, offensive-oriented coaches like Johnson or Frank Smith. Plus, if Belichick didn’t like working for Jonathan Kraft, he probably wouldn’t like working for John Spanos, the owner’s son and the president of football operations.

▪ Raiders: There is a lot of mutual respect between the Raiders organization and Belichick, and perhaps someone as well-versed in NFL history as Belichick would love to coach Al Davis’s team. That said, it seems like a really tough sell to the fan base and locker room to bring in Belichick after two years of misery with Josh McDaniels. Never put anything past Mark Davis, though; he seems to change his mind whichever way the wind blows.

▪ Seahawks: They just moved on from one 70-something coach (Pete Carroll), so it seems highly unlikely they will turn to another. The name to watch for here is Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the Seahawks defensive coordinator in 2013-14 when they went to two Super Bowls.

▪ Titans: Owner Amy Adams Strunk fired Mike Vrabel because she wants “an aligned and collaborative team across all football functions.” That doesn’t exactly sound like Belichick.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.