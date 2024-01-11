Tell us your favorite memories of Bill Belichick

As we wait to find out what’s next for Belichick, and speculate about who will replace him , we want to know what you’ll miss most about the 71-year-old, who is often regarded as the greatest coach of all time.

After a 24-year tenure and six Super Bowl rings, Bill Belichick is out as head coach of the Patriots . It’s the end of an era for Pats fans, some who have never known a team without him.

What did the Patriots dynasty mean to you? And how are you feeling about Belichick’s departure after more than two decades in New England?

Do you have any specific memories from a Patriots game or post-game press conference that you saw? Did you ever meet Bill Belichick in person? Tell us what that was like. No story is too small.

Fill out the form below to share your experience. Your feedback may be featured in a follow-up article and on social media.

