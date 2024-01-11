Bill Belichick is out as Patriots head coach. Follow live updates.

Follow along with the Globe’s live coverage, including analysis and reaction.

Bill Belichick is out as Patriots head coach after 24 years, nine Super Bowl appearances, and six championships.

‘Can I come dressed as the devil?’ Bill Belichick’s iconic Halloween moment — 10:45 am.

In 2009, Randy Moss had a question for Bill Belichick:

“You’re not interested in that, are you?”

“Interested in what?” Belichick responded.

“Halloween party.”

In a video that’s since gone viral, Belichick very much was interested in celebrating with the team. He and then-partner Linda Holliday dressed in their pirate-y best to skate around a roller rink with a bunch of Patriots team members.

Moss was asked about the moment on NFL Countdown last year, and he dished more details about the party.

Current and former players react to Belichick’s departure — 10:35 a.m.

Rex Burkhead:

Davon Godchaux:

Jason McCourty:

Two GOATS gone: Inside Bill Belichick and Nick Saban’s long friendship — 10:30 a.m.

Bill Belichick (left) and Nick Saban in 2020. Butch Dill/Associated Press

By Emma Healy

Reports of Nick Saban’s retirement surfaced Wednesday and were met with a range of emotions, from shock to sadness to relief.

With the news came an outpouring of stories and memories of Saban’s legendary career, both at Alabama and elsewhere. Saban led the Crimson Tide to six national championships and eight SEC titles in his 17 seasons in Tuscaloosa, becoming one of the most feared and revered coaches in college football.

Across five decades in the coaching ranks, Saban left a legacy of winning at every stop he made. He has that in common with Bill Belichick, one of his close friends and former colleagues.

Their connection stretches back to 1982, when Saban was coaching with Belichick’s father, Steve, at the Naval Academy. Saban only worked with Navy for a season, but Belichick said his dad called him “one of the best coaches he’s ever worked with.

How the hiring process works — 10:20 a.m.

By Nicole Yang

After parting ways with Bill Belichick, the Patriots will now begin a hiring search for their 15th coach in franchise history. The team could also be on the hunt for a new general manager, to work in conjunction with director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming processes:

Head coach

1. Starting Monday, teams with a vacancy at head coach could begin requesting interviews with employees of other clubs. There are seven other teams with head coach openings: Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tennessee, and Washington.

2. As part of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, teams must conduct an in-person interview with at least two external candidates who are people of color and/or women.

3. Interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually before Jan. 21.

For employees of clubs that did not advance to the playoffs, first interviews can take place as early as the third day following their team’s final regular-season game. Candidates from Indianapolis could have begun interviewing on Tuesday, while candidates from all other non-playoff teams could have begun on Wednesday.

For employees of San Francisco and Baltimore — the two teams with a playoff bye — interviews may begin this week and must be completed prior to Monday, Jan. 15.

For employees of clubs in the Wild Card round, interviews may begin three days after their Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to Sunday, Jan. 21.

4. Starting Monday, Jan. 22, teams are permitted to conduct in-person interviews with employees of clubs whose seasons have ended.

5. Teams are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with employees of clubs in the conference championships until the conclusion of their season. Teams can interview employees of clubs in the Super Bowl between Monday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Feb. 4 only if they have previously conducted a virtual interview with the candidate.

Contact with employees of clubs in the Super Bowl is prohibited from Feb. 4-12.

6. There are no scheduling restrictions for interviews with internal candidates.

General manager

1. Starting Monday, teams with open general manager positions could begin requesting interviews with non-general manager employees of other clubs. There are no scheduling restrictions on these interviews.

2. As part of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, teams must conduct an in-person interview with at least two external candidates who are persons of color and/or women.

Who will replace Belichick? — 10:10 a.m.

Christopher Price offers up 10 names to watch:

Jerod Mayo

Mike Vrabel

Josh McDaniels

Jim Harbaugh

Ben Johnson

Brian Flores

Shane Waldron

Frank Smith

Brian Daboll

Looking back: Bill Belichick’s first press conference — 10:00 a.m.

On Jan. 27, 2000, Robert Kraft introduced Bill Belichick as head coach as the Patriots.

“Most importantly, I like him a lot,” Kraft said. “And I believe he’s the most capable person at his point in time to help us win next year.”

Belichick would win soon after, bringing home his first Super Bowl two years later in 2002.

Belichick cracked a great joke right from the start.

“Hopefully this press conference will go a lot better than the last one I had,” he said to laughs.

Weeks earlier, on Jan. 4, Belichick resigned after one day as Bill Parcells’s successor with the Jets. Watch that press conference here.

Share your memories of Bill Belichick — 9:50 a.m.

As we wait to find out what’s next for Belichick, and speculate about who will replace him, we want to know what you’ll miss most about the 71-year-old, who is often regarded as the greatest coach of all time.

What did the Patriots dynasty mean to you? And how are you feeling about Belichick’s departure after more than two decades in New England?

Do you have any specific memories from a Patriots game or post-game press conference that you saw? Did you ever meet Bill Belichick in person? Tell us what that was like. No story is too small.

Fill out the form below to share your experience. Your feedback may be featured in a follow-up article and on social media.

To this drama critic, Bill Belichick’s postgame act is a performance for the ages — 9:45 a.m.

By Don Aucoin, theatre critic | Originally published in 2022

Blue Man Group has been running at Boston’s Charles Playhouse for 27 years. Meanwhile, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, another long-running hit continues to pack ‘em in.

Welcome to season 23 of Dour Man Solo.

I speak, of course, of New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick. Or, to be precise, his postgame press conferences. They are really . . . something.

But what, exactly? Well, as both a drama critic and a Patriots fan, I’ve come to view Belichick’s stints at the podium as a singular brand of theater — weekly one-man shows that showcase a very unusual star and operate by very different rules.

Timeline: Bill Belichick’s 24-year Patriots career — 9:40 a.m.

Belichick didn’t get his storybook ending in New England, but much of his tenure still felt like a fairytale. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights of a legendary career.

Katie McInerney can be reached at katie.mcinerney@globe.com. Follow her @k8tmac.