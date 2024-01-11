Belichick-Saban-Carroll bombshells send shock waves through the football world

Within a 24-hour span, three coaching titans broke ties with the jobs that defined them, resulting in a seismic shift in the all-time landscape of the profession.

Coaches come and coaches go. But never have three coaches like this gone at the same time.

Belichick, after 24 years in New England, walks away with six Super Bowl titles. Saban, after 17 years in Alabama, exits with six national championships with the Crimson Tide. And Carroll, after 14 years in Seattle, leaves with the city’s only Super Bowl title.

So many numbers to tell the story of their success.

Belichick, 71, won two additional Super Bowls as an assistant with the Giants, and is second only to Don Shula for all-time NFL victories. Saban, 72, also won an NCAA title with LSU before moving to Tuscaloosa, the only coach with FBS titles at separate schools since the start of the AP Top 25 in 1936. And Carroll, 72, won two college titles at USC, joining only Jimmy Johnson and Barry Switzer as coaches to win both a college national championship and a Super Bowl.

It’s a stunning trio of coaching prowess, and their collective exit, timed in such stunning symmetry, resonates in every corner of the sports world. Their careers helped define the past two-plus decades in football, and their occasional intersections provided glimpses into what a small fraternity the coaching world truly is.

Start here in New England, where all three men have ties.

Belichick’s best friend in coaching? Saban. Number of Saban players drafted by Belichick? Eight, including his top two picks in 2021, Mac Jones and Christian Barmore. Belichick’s predecessor in New England? Carroll. Opposing coach during Belichick’s fourth Super Bowl win with the Patriots? Carroll, whose Seahawks were denied a second straight title by Malcolm Butler’s last-second interception.

The three have long spoken of their mutual respect, and their ties go beyond football. They share a Croatian heritage, which Belichick proudly cited when talking about wearing the Croatian flag on his game day sweatshirt, part of the NFL’s initiative allowing players and coaches to choose such a meaningful decal.

“I’m not in Croatia,” he said last season. “I’m not a citizen, but it is a heritage that is half of my family. My mom was English. My dad was Croatian. So, for other Croatians, Coach Saban, Coach Carroll, and others of us that have that little bond, proud of it and glad to have the opportunity to wear it.”

But of course it is football that truly connects the three, and in particular, Belichick and Saban. Cut from a similar coaching cloth, with discipline, structure, and a brilliant tactical mind, the two intersected early in life when Saban worked for Belichick’s father at the Naval Academy.

With his father’s glowing recommendations in mind, Belichick would eventually hire Saban as his defensive coordinator in Cleveland. And though that particular partnership didn’t yield much NFL success, and though Saban was similarly ill-matched for his NFL foray in Miami, the friendship flourished as they each pursued personal paths to success.

In the relatively insular world of coaching, those friendships are more than career-sustaining. They are life-sustaining, connecting people who share the same passion and focus, who can sit and talk about football in ways that mere mortals cannot, who act as sounding boards and trusted confidants.

Dont’a Hightower, one of those Alabama/Belichick draftees, responded at the time by describing them as “two peas in a pod.” He also described looking ahead to a professional career that would be much like his collegiate one, because of the way he would be coached.

“If you want to get better, you don’t mind sacrificing a little bit,” Hightower said, “which that stuff sucks sometimes, but at the end of the day, when you know that you’ve done all that you can do and you go out on Sunday or Monday and you’re winning those games and you go back and you’re watching film and you see all of the extra work and all of the stuff that you sacrificed, that it was actually worth it.”

While Carroll carved a different, more player-friendly persona, what mattered was that each man found his authentic voice in coaching, earning players’ trust because he didn’t try to be someone else. Gruff or open, stubborn or open-minded, each man forged success his own way, defining a coaching generation along the way.

As Belichick said once said of Saban, “It’s really incredible what he’s done there, the program that he’s built, how consistent he is and the way he does it with a lot of class and great discipline, great execution and passion, yeah, there’s nobody I have more respect for in football than Nick Saban, period,” so too did Seahawks owner Jody Allen say Wednesday of Carroll: “His expertise in leadership and building a championship culture will continue as an integral part of our organization moving forward.”

And as Allen said of Carroll, so too did Robert Kraft say Thursday of Belichick: “I recognize this is a very emotional day for many of our fans, as it represents the end of an era, one that hopefully will always be celebrated in this region.

“The man standing to my left brought the leadership and coaching skills that were needed to make this type of unprecedented success that we had possible. Coach Belichick will always be celebrated as a legendary sports icon here in New England.”

Three icons saying goodbye, one seismic day in sports.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.