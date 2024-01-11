‘Greatest coach of all time’: Fans react to Bill Belichick leaving the Patriots

”It’s tough, but I think it’s definitely the right move,” Hoff, 36, said. “He’s getting old. He’s criminally neglected the offense for the last four to five years, going back to [Tom] Brady’s last year.”

After 24 years and six Super Bowl rings, Bill Belichick is out as Patriots head coach, and fans have strong feelings about the move.

Still, Hoff said Belichick is the “greatest coach of all time,” and that the franchise should erect a wing in his honor at its hall of fame in Foxborough.

But as the Patriots look forward to a No. 3 pick in the 2024 draft, giving them the opportunity to build around a new franchise quarterback, it’s best for the team to “start fresh,” Hoff said. Otherwise, he predicted Belichick could potentially mismanage the new pick, only to retire a few seasons later after surpassing Don Shula’s record for the most head coaching wins; at 333 total victories, Belichick is just 15 wins away from claiming the honor.

Hoff said he would bet all the money in his wallet — “which isn’t a lot at the moment” — that Belichick will go on to coach at another franchise. And he could have a lot of success while at it, depending on which team he lands with.

“I feel like he’s the kind of guy who could plug into a ready-made roster and he could have a lot of success,” Hoff said.

Renan Dias, 32, also felt that Belichick leaving was the right call, and said he’ll leave a lasting legacy, though it’s a shame to see the coach leave during such a rough patch.

”But it’s time to move on,” Dias said. He said Belichick should have retired earlier, “just like Tom Brady should have retired when he won that last Superbowl.”

A fan for eight years, Dias has watched with frustration as the Patriots slogged through this year’s season. Dias wants to see someone “a bit more aggressive” take the reins after Belichick, someone who can develop new plays and shake up the status quo following decades under Belichick.

But he doesn’t expect to see the team make a full recovery next season — “too many changes.”

But Paul McCarthy, who has been a Patriots fan “his whole life,” said he wished Belichick would have finished his career here in Boston.

“He’s the best it’s ever been so it’s terrible that he’s gone, I think,” he said.

Others also expressed their disappointment that Belichick will no longer lead the team.

“I’m a Bill Belichick fan and I hoped he would be with the Patriots for another season or more,” said Jonathan Fitch, who has been a Patriots fan since 1978. “I was definitely disappointed when I read this morning that Belichick was not coming back.”

Another lifelong fan, Dave Berberian, thinks the community “owes a lot to Belichick.”

“He brought a lot of championships and I wish him all the best in the future,” he said.

However, some were relieved at the news of Belichick’s parting. Chris Welch, who has been a Patriots fan for more than 40 years, said Belichick “ran his course.”

“I’m very happy he’s gone,” Welch said. “It’s time. He was not good with his drafts and I’d like to see an offensive guy take over the position.”

Hoff said he’d love to see ex-New England linebacker and Pats hall-of-famer Mike Vrabel as head coach. He’d be fine with current linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, too, he said.

“I’m glad they’re moving on,” Hoff said. “But Coach Belichick, thank you for all the memories.”

