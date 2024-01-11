All the reactions to Bill Belichick’s departure, in memes

“It will come back to bite the Kraft Family big time .”

“Feels like a death in the family .”

Before some Bostonians had grabbed their morning coffee, the news broke that legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was moving on.

The 71-year-old had been on the hot seat for some time, with speculation swirling that he and team owner Robert Kraft might part ways. On Sunday, the Patriots finished with a dismal 4-13 record. By Thursday, fans were bidding Belichick farewell.

On social media, reactions ran the gamut, in some respects mirroring the five stages of grief.

Posts celebrated Belichick’s gruff nature and unique fashion choices, especially his signature short-sleeve hoodie. Some raged at Robert and Jonathan Kraft, saying they would rue the day they lost perhaps the greatest NFL coach of all time. Others delighted in the news (or tried to make their peace with it) by sharing memes featuring Nick Saban (who just announced the end of his own remarkable coaching career) and Patriots star Tom Brady.

Many looked back on Belichick’s tenure with gratitude, even reverence. People shared their favorite memories — of Belichick in the locker room motivating the team or throwing a challenge flag on the sidelines with a scowl — and praised his incredible coaching record.

Now, as a Reddit commenter remarked, “the Pats dynasty is officially over.”

Take a look at the reactions below:

‘I’m so happy they’re both gone’

Some speculated about the meeting between Kraft and Belichick:

Others envisioned a Belichick comeback:

Fans reflected on ‘dark days’ before Belichick:

‘I’m just really freaked out and scared’

Remembering the best of Belichick:

Looking back on his most legendary fits:

Belichick and Saban memes:

‘We witnessed greatness’: Appreciation for Belichick and Brady

‘Bill Belichick: Forever a Patriot’

