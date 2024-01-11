All the reactions to Bill Belichick’s departure, in memes

“Feels like a death in the family.”
“Happy trails to Bill Belichick, the drip king.”
“It will come back to bite the Kraft Family big time.”
Before some Bostonians had grabbed their morning coffee, the news broke that legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was moving on.
The 71-year-old had been on the hot seat for some time, with speculation swirling that he and team owner Robert Kraft might part ways. On Sunday, the Patriots finished with a dismal 4-13 record. By Thursday, fans were bidding Belichick farewell.
On social media, reactions ran the gamut, in some respects mirroring the five stages of grief.
Posts celebrated Belichick’s gruff nature and unique fashion choices, especially his signature short-sleeve hoodie. Some raged at Robert and Jonathan Kraft, saying they would rue the day they lost perhaps the greatest NFL coach of all time. Others delighted in the news (or tried to make their peace with it) by sharing memes featuring Nick Saban (who just announced the end of his own remarkable coaching career) and Patriots star Tom Brady.
Many looked back on Belichick’s tenure with gratitude, even reverence. People shared their favorite memories — of Belichick in the locker room motivating the team or throwing a challenge flag on the sidelines with a scowl — and praised his incredible coaching record.
Now, as a Reddit commenter remarked, “the Pats dynasty is officially over.”
Take a look at the reactions below:
‘I’m so happy they’re both gone’
Bill Belichick is no longer the Head Coach of the Patriots— Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) January 11, 2024
New York Jets fans: pic.twitter.com/oOpRGjLyLH
Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, and the Patriots made my life hell for 2 decades— Lou (@ImmortalLou30) January 11, 2024
I’m so happy they’re both gone https://t.co/D7rA0Um99z pic.twitter.com/lGyB9RUjvD
chief of staff: Mr. President, Bill Belichick is out as head coach of the Patriots— Eric Michael Garcia (@EricMGarcia) January 11, 2024
joe biden [ munching block of Kerrygold butter ]: hot damn. we do that?
Some speculated about the meeting between Kraft and Belichick:
Leaked footage of Kraft firing Belichick this morning pic.twitter.com/QiGD3xgu4u— Landon (@landonisdon) January 11, 2024
Inside the meeting between Kraft & Belichick pic.twitter.com/EUQypnVwEt— Simpsons NFL (@TheSimpsonsNFL) January 11, 2024
Robert Kraft for the rest of his life on firing Bill Belichick: pic.twitter.com/qcK8J8oI03— 617SportsDude (@617SportsDude) January 11, 2024
Others envisioned a Belichick comeback:
There have been so many great moments in Patriots history, but today is a huge mistake and that is the firing of Bill Belichick being reported by multiple media members. They can call it whatever they want but he was fired and it will come back to bite the Kraft Family big time.— Russ Goldman (@Russ_Goldman) January 11, 2024
Bill Belichick has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever pic.twitter.com/72MQv92SSL— Blooper (@BlooperBraves) January 11, 2024
Belichick when he wins a Super Bowl with a new team pic.twitter.com/v41YCy2vkr— Good in Theory (@DangKang616) January 11, 2024
Fans reflected on ‘dark days’ before Belichick:
A generation of young Pats fans - many of whom wanted Belichick fired - are about to learn the meaning of “don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.”— Pat Thorman (@Pat_Thorman) January 11, 2024
Bill Belichick was hired in New England in the year 2000. In that same year:— Football (@BostonConnr) January 11, 2024
#1 song in America was Santana’s Smooth.
The Nokia 3310 Cell Phone was released.
How the Grinch Stole Christmas and Gladiator hit the Theaters.
JK Rowling still had 3 more Harry Potter books to…
Kids today don’t realize. The Patriots’ days before Bill Belichick were dark days indeed. pic.twitter.com/6OcIAXPbvV— Honest☘️Larry (@HonestLarry1) January 11, 2024
‘I’m just really freaked out and scared’
Me right now. There is only one set of footprints in the sand. Because in difficult moments like this, these are the times that Belichick carried me. pic.twitter.com/pgyy31nmHZ— Jerry Thornton (@jerrythornton1) January 11, 2024
I don't even have a take, I'm just really freaked out and scared to live in a world where Bill Belichick doesn't coach the Patriots— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 11, 2024
Whatever coach the Patriots hire on the sideline knowing he has to follow up Belichick: pic.twitter.com/rqSm7gXFF1— James Roy (@n1texansfan) January 11, 2024
live look at me after the bill belichick news pic.twitter.com/BbmVOSbfg5— Cole Adams (@coleadamss) January 11, 2024
“Dad tell me about Bill Belichick” pic.twitter.com/NdbLGPjThQ— Josh 🐉 (@ThatPatsStan) January 11, 2024
Remembering the best of Belichick:
The best Belichick moment. When the NFL required him to have a camera in his house during the COVID draft, so he pointed it at his dog. pic.twitter.com/kfa7BNKuNZ— Kevin Van Valkenburg (@KVanValkenburg) January 11, 2024
Coach Belichick On Playing With Emotion— Chris Haddad (@chrisvIQtory) January 11, 2024
“You should be excited. Look at all the work you’ve put into it. All the time spent practicing.”
pic.twitter.com/OZx0j48Qor
My all-time favorite Bill Belichick moment— Charlie Kravitz (@CKravitz17) January 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/kJm0BT7H1a
When Bill Belichick took a page from Coach Corso's book 🤝 pic.twitter.com/udtsX3e0Xe— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) January 11, 2024
One of my all time favorite Bill Belichick moments 😁pic.twitter.com/37zlGnAEw3— Savage (@SavageSports_) January 11, 2024
We’ll miss the Belichick challenge flags the most— Mostly Sports With Mark Titus & Brandon Walker (@mostlysports) January 11, 2024
pic.twitter.com/N4T9kgQjrh
Looking back on his most legendary fits:
Happy trails to Bill Belichick, the drip king pic.twitter.com/4rKBzKRIO7— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 11, 2024
Bill Belichick is also a fashion icon. The sleeveless sweatshirt = TIMELESS pic.twitter.com/Yrn4xDlLkX— Jaime Pulfer (@JaimePulfer) January 11, 2024
Bill Belichick— Whistle (@WhistleSports) January 11, 2024
Greatest post game fit of all time pic.twitter.com/GNWrQjn46j
A moment for this legendary Bill Belichick fit. pic.twitter.com/oUe5zD5iCy— Lucy Burdge (@LucilleBurdge) January 11, 2024
Belichick and Saban memes:
Phone rings this morning****— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) January 11, 2024
Saban: “Hello”
Belichick: “It’s Bill”
NS: “I know”
BB: “Really retired huh”
NS: “Yeah”
BB: “How’s it going”
NS: “It’s been a day”
BB: “Yeah”
Long pause
BB: “ok, well congrats”
NS: “thanks”
BB: “yeah”
phone hangs up pic.twitter.com/ObOyRRbi2J
Nick Saban & Bill Belichick today: pic.twitter.com/qTcBKUPyJU— Jim Weber (@JimMWeber) January 11, 2024
Bill Belichick and Nick Saban at a random seafood restaurant in South Florida today: pic.twitter.com/PBRG13a5Kz— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) January 11, 2024
Now wild that both Bill Belichick & Nick Saban are moving on within hours of each other. pic.twitter.com/dkyhUY3nbY— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 11, 2024
‘We witnessed greatness’: Appreciation for Belichick and Brady
On his own, Tom Brady would have won two or three Super Bowls. On his own, Bill Belichick would have had a couple. It took working together to go to nine and win six.— Aaron Schatz 🏈 (@ASchatzNFL) January 11, 2024
Brady and Belichick finally out of the division 🥹 pic.twitter.com/6O9bZ5A7t1— Dylan (@nyjetsfansonly) January 11, 2024
Never forget the scramble by Tom Brady that made Bill Belichick go crazy on the sidelines.— Pats Buzz (@PatsBuzz) January 11, 2024
What an era this was. We witnessed greatness. 🐐🐐pic.twitter.com/n2dJHGwJzC
We really got to watch Belichick and Brady for 20 years.— Savage (@SavageSports_) January 11, 2024
HOW LUCKY WERE WE???!! 🥺🙌 pic.twitter.com/KJQkgB7Ita
*Bill Belichick walks into an interview with Fox Sportspic.twitter.com/evLIpH9ID0— Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 11, 2024
Bill Belichick and Tom Brady on the beach in Cabo pic.twitter.com/0ibChm8Vk9— B.W. Carlin (@BaileyCarlin) January 11, 2024
Belichick's record:— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) January 11, 2024
• With Brady (249-75)
• Without Brady (84-103) pic.twitter.com/Y1fn9RXuzX
‘Bill Belichick: Forever a Patriot’
Bill Belichick: Forever a Patriot. pic.twitter.com/uCJ1WmMuze— Brian Hines (@iambrianhines) January 11, 2024
The true definition of loyalty and success but every great story has an end, thank you for everything Bill Belichick. pic.twitter.com/sEwvbn2wmt— Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) January 11, 2024
Thank you Bill Belichick 🐐 pic.twitter.com/4f39cLBOj8— Boston Cream 🍩 (@itsbostoncream) January 11, 2024
