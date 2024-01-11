Who will replace Bill Belichick? Here are 10 names to watch.

Jerod Mayo: The supposed heir apparent, the 37-year-old Mayo has come under fire lately for what some believe is abrasive behavior toward others in the organization, something he worked to explain in a recent session with reporters. A first-round pick of the Patriots in 2008 who became a coach shortly after he retired, he has the Foxborough culture in his DNA. He would likely keep many of the current assistants in place, assuring some measure of continuity while working to put his own imprint on the franchise. One question: If he isn’t the next man up, could he be retained by the new head coach as a defensive coordinator?

Here, in no particular order, are 10 possibilities to succeed him as the next head coach of the Patriots.

Advertisement

Mike Vrabel: Another ex-New England linebacker who was initially believed to be Kraft’s “home run” choice to succeed Belichick, he was fired by the Titans shortly after the end of the regular season. A member of the Patriots’ Hall of Fame, he was a three-time Super Bowl champion in New England. Like Mayo, the 48-year-old is still part of the Patriots culture — when he addressed the crowd on the weekend of his induction, he remarked that “we” still had a football game to win. While his roots run deep with Belichick, there would likely be some turnover on the coaching staff if he became the head coach. An intriguing candidate, he’s the only one of this group that has extensive head-coaching experience, (six seasons, a record of 54-45 with three playoff appearances) and a deep connection to the Patriots as a player.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Josh McDaniels: While Mayo and Vrabel cut their teeth on the defensive side of the ball in New England, the 47-year-old McDaniels provides another perspective. The longtime offensive coordinator, who was fired as head coach this past season by the Raiders, also washed out as the head coach in Denver. Could the third time be the charm? Ultimately, this could be the closest thing to Belichick 2.0, at least in terms of coaching style and overall approach to the game. While that might not be ideal for a team looking to move into a new era, the familiarity could end up being a comfortable fit with ownership.

Advertisement

Jim Harbaugh: The head coach of the newly-crowned national champions, Harbaugh reportedly has an eye on returning to the NFL. (He also has a reported 10-year deal worth $125 million sitting on the table with Michigan.) It seems like a lifetime ago, but the 60-year-old went 44-19-1 with the Niners in four seasons a decade ago, making two appearances in the NFC title game and getting them all the way to Super Bowl XLVII.

Ben Johnson: Easily the most intriguing of the young coordinator candidates, the Lions’ OC is expected to draw plenty of attention on the job market this offseason. A former assistant with Boston College and the Dolphins, he’ll turn 38 in May. The last two seasons, Detroit has finished fifth overall in scoring offense, with an average of 27.1 points per game last year. If there’s anyone from the outside who might be able to jump start the New England offense, Johnson could be the one.

Advertisement

Brian Flores: The former Belichick assistant who is the Vikings’ defensive coordinator, Flores is emerging as a serious head coaching candidate once again. Flores, who played at Boston College, was in New England from 2008 through 2018 in various capacities, eventually becoming the de facto defensive coordinator. The 42-year-old would bring some baggage with him in the form of an ongoing suit against the league alleging discrimination during his time in Miami, but his resume and background in Foxborough certainly carry some weight with decision-makers at Gillette Stadium.

Shane Waldron: Waldron has deep roots in New England — he played at Tufts, was an assistant at Buckingham Browne and Nichols and UMass, and had two different stints on the Patriots’ staff. Currently the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, the 44-year-old Waldron will almost certainly be part of head coaching conversations throughout the league this offseason.

Frank Smith: While Mike McDaniel gets the lion’s share of credit for the Miami offense, the Dolphins’ 42-year-old OC earned some buzz of his own the last season-plus. Smith has worked for five teams in the last nine years, serving as Miami’s offensive coordinator since the start of the 2022 season. He might be a few years away from becoming a head coach, but could also eventually become the first branch on the Mike McDaniel coaching tree.

Brian Daboll: The former Patriots assistant has deep roots in New England, having served as the tight ends and wide receivers coach under Belichick. Currently the head coach of the Giants, he also has stops at Alabama and Buffalo on his resume. It’s a serious stretch, but could the 48-year-old be persuaded to return to Foxborough?

Advertisement

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.