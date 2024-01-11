Bill Belichick out as Patriots head coach

The decision, made days after the team finished with a 4-13 record, ends Belichick’s 24-year tenure with the organization. The Patriots will now begin a search for their 15th coach in franchise history, while the 71-year-old Belichick will ponder his next move.

The team is expected to make an announcement sometime on Thursday.

The Patriots and coach Bill Belichick are planning to part ways, the Globe has confirmed.

Such an ending seemed unfathomable through the first two decades of Belichick’s time in New England. He and quarterback Tom Brady teamed up to win six Super Bowls and made nine appearances in the championship game. The duo remained constants over the course of a 19-year dynasty, setting the foundation for “The Patriot Way.” Opponents largely regarded Brady as the greatest quarterback and Belichick as the greatest coach of all time.

But the team’s performance took a downward turn in Belichick’s final four years as head coach. Following Brady’s departure in March 2020, the Patriots have registered a losing 29-38 record and missed the playoffs in three of four seasons.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft first stood by Belichick through the transition after Brady, expressing confidence in his coach to turn things around. As the underperformance persisted, however, Kraft started to ramp up on the pressure on Belichick, making public comments on his dissatisfaction with the poor drafting, losing records, and lack of postseason appearances.

The 2023 season was by far the organization’s worst since Kraft purchased the team in 1994. For a team that had playoff aspirations headed into the season, the Patriots found themselves officially eliminated from contention in Week 14. Starting quarterback Mac Jones, the 2021 first-round draft pick that Kraft had become extremely fond of, lost his starting job in Week 11. New England’s offense ranked at the bottom of the league in multiple statistical categories.

Throughout the struggles, Kraft kept quiet about the status of Belichick’s job. Belichick, too, said very little when asked about the uncertainty.

Now, the 82-year-old Kraft must identify who can adequately fill that role and guide the Patriots in their rebuild. Linebackers coach Jerod Mayo, who spent his entire eight-year NFL career in New England, is the leading internal candidate.

External options that still have ties to the organization include Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who started his coaching career in New England and spent 11 years on Belichick’s staff; recently fired Josh McDaniels, who served as the Patriots offensive coordinator for 14 non-consecutive seasons; and former Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, who was fired on Tuesday.

The Patriots will likely have to also bolster their front office, given Belichick’s duties as general manager. Director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf currently have the highest standing in that department.

As for Belichick? He remains 15 wins away from Don Shula’s record for the most head coaching wins.

If he still wants to coach, there are openings in Atlanta, Carolina, Seattle, Tennessee, Las Vegas, Washington, and Los Angeles with the Chargers. Given his age and his chase to edge Shula, a team that is ready to win now remains the best fit for Belichick. How that plays out remains to be seen. Is Belichick willing to cede his responsibilities within the personnel department? Is it a requirement that his salary stay above $20 million? Which Patriots coaches might follow him to his next destination?

In the meantime, it will certainly be remembered as a pivotal day in Patriots history, a day that many thought might never come.

But as Belichick would say himself: The Patriots are on to 2024 — only this time without their coach of nearly a quarter century.

