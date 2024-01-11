Former Patriots players, coaches chime in Bill Belichick’s departure

Bill Belichick said in his final media availability that he’s coached well over a thousand players in his 24 years with the Patriots.
“Players win games in the NFL, and I’ve been very very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played, some of the greatest players that have ever played for the Patriots, some of them are already in the Hall of Fame, many more are going,” he said Thursday. “But regardless of how long any of the players were or weren’t here or what their role was or how many games they played or if they didn’t win championships, I respect the way the players come to work here on a daily basis, all of them that I’ve coached.”
Some of those same players — and some former coaches — are weighing in about Belichick’s ouster after 24 years and six championships.
Tom Brady
The GOAT on the GOAT.
Damien Harris
Harris, a former Patriots running back now with the Bills, shared two surreptitious photos of Belichick getting worked on by the training staff.
“Thank you for teaching me, no matter what your job is.. do your job,” he wrote.
Kendrick Bourne
Bourne, who went on injured reserve in October, expressed his sadness.
January 11, 2024
Mike McDaniel
The Dolphins coach was frank in his assessment.
“It’s a reminder to me that Father Time is a [expletive]. You know? Really not a nice guy. But it’s real.”
Mike McDaniel: "I can't say enough positive words about Coach Belichick, and I lump Coach Carroll and Saban in there because it feels the same way...— Chris Mason (@ByChrisMason) January 11, 2024
"It's a reminder to me that Father Time is a dick. You know? Really not a nice guy. But it's real."https://t.co/kJqQ3afcRT
Charlie Weis
Weis coached with the Patriots from 1993 to 1999, then returned from 2000 to 2004 to work as Belichick’s offensive coordinator.
In June 2002 right after winning Super Bowl 36, I had a surgery gone bad and almost died. Most head coaches would have taken one look at me and moved on. Not Bill Belichick. He stuck with me personally and professionally. Great coach, great man. Patriots/NFL legend! Thank you BB!— Charlie Weis (@charlieweissr) January 11, 2024
Jonas Gray
Who could forget the story of Jonas Gray? The Notre Dame product appeared in just 16 games in the NFL, eight with the Patriots. In November 2014, he scored four rushing touchdowns in a win over the Colts — a franchise record — then barely saw the field again before being released.
Forever thankful to Coach Belichick for the shot that launched my NFL career and for instilling a winning mindset that made us the best-prepared team every game. His football legacy is unmatched. A heartfelt thanks, Coach, and wishing you success in all that comes next.@nfl… pic.twitter.com/gITbe1sbGn— Jonas Gray (@JonasLGray) January 11, 2024
Calvin Anderson
The offensive lineman, who went on IR in November, shared his appreciation for the coach.
Though brief, I won’t forget the time under your professional tutelage Bill Belichick.— Calvin Anderson (@THE_CONDA25) January 11, 2024
Brought me back in free agency. First to call me when getting out of the hospital both times this year. I consider it an honor.
2024 season I will prove you right.
Thank you legend.
Mack Wilson
Wilson has spent the past two seasons in New England.
This is even more special for me now.— MWS (@MackWilSr) January 11, 2024
Coach BB I appreciate you for everything my dude. You been atop the game since I was 2.
This is surreal for me. I'm just grateful I was able to experience this once in a lifetime opportunity under another 🐐.
- 3 ❤️
Thank you 🙏🏾 https://t.co/5uHSXQXsQm
Andre Carter
Carter played for the Patriots in 2011.
January 11, 2024
Patrick Chung
Chung was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 and played his whole career in New England.
Greatest ever. Thank you for everything. Me, my family, my son. Shaping me into a football player and a man. Love you pic.twitter.com/6kuk5xALtd— Patrick Chung (@PatrickChung23) January 11, 2024
Jamie Collins
Collins, a former Patriots linebacker, shared a video of Belichick lauding him after a big play.
You took a chance on me and it paid off for both of us. Forever grateful for that. Gonna be weird seein you in a different outfit but somebody gonna get them a great coach with the best brains in the game. Bitter sweet but all great things come to an end. Hats off to the goat. pic.twitter.com/Lwo2bJ9DUa— Jamie Collins (@JamieLee601) January 11, 2024
Matt Cassel
The former New England quarterback called Belichick a “master” teacher and communicator who pushed his players to reach their potential. Cassel said he’s “forever grateful” for his support.
“He’s the best to ever do it at the head coaching position,” Cassel said.
You’re the best, coach Belichick! Congrats on an amazing run and thanks for all you did for me. pic.twitter.com/cuUBEaVZYN— Matt Cassel (@M_Cassel16) January 11, 2024
