Former Patriots players, coaches chime in Bill Belichick’s departure

“Players win games in the NFL, and I’ve been very very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played, some of the greatest players that have ever played for the Patriots, some of them are already in the Hall of Fame, many more are going,” he said Thursday. “But regardless of how long any of the players were or weren’t here or what their role was or how many games they played or if they didn’t win championships, I respect the way the players come to work here on a daily basis, all of them that I’ve coached.”

Bill Belichick said in his final media availability that he’s coached well over a thousand players in his 24 years with the Patriots.

Some of those same players — and some former coaches — are weighing in about Belichick’s ouster after 24 years and six championships.

Tom Brady

The GOAT on the GOAT.

Damien Harris

Harris, a former Patriots running back now with the Bills, shared two surreptitious photos of Belichick getting worked on by the training staff.

“Thank you for teaching me, no matter what your job is.. do your job,” he wrote.

Kendrick Bourne

Bourne, who went on injured reserve in October, expressed his sadness.

Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins coach was frank in his assessment.

“It’s a reminder to me that Father Time is a [expletive]. You know? Really not a nice guy. But it’s real.”

Charlie Weis

Weis coached with the Patriots from 1993 to 1999, then returned from 2000 to 2004 to work as Belichick’s offensive coordinator.

Jonas Gray

Who could forget the story of Jonas Gray? The Notre Dame product appeared in just 16 games in the NFL, eight with the Patriots. In November 2014, he scored four rushing touchdowns in a win over the Colts — a franchise record — then barely saw the field again before being released.

Calvin Anderson

The offensive lineman, who went on IR in November, shared his appreciation for the coach.

Mack Wilson

Wilson has spent the past two seasons in New England.

Andre Carter

Carter played for the Patriots in 2011.

Patrick Chung

Chung was drafted by the Patriots in 2009 and played his whole career in New England.

Jamie Collins

Collins, a former Patriots linebacker, shared a video of Belichick lauding him after a big play.

Matt Cassel

The former New England quarterback called Belichick a “master” teacher and communicator who pushed his players to reach their potential. Cassel said he’s “forever grateful” for his support.

“He’s the best to ever do it at the head coaching position,” Cassel said.





