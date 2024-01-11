Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft spoke at Gillette Stadium on longtime head coach’s exit. Read and watch what they said.

Bill Belichick’s statement

“Morning. Haven’t seen this many cameras since we signed Tebow.

“Robert [Kraft] and I, after a series of discussions, have mutually agreed to part ways. For me this is a day of gratitude and celebration. Start with Robert and his family, it’s great, so much thanks for the opportunity to be the head coach here for 24 years, it’s an amazing opportunity, received tremendous support.

“We had a vision of building a winner, building a championship football team here, and that exceeded my wildest dreams and expectations. The amount of success we were able to achieve together through a lot of hard work and the contributions of so many people, so I’m very proud of that and always have those great memories, I’ll carry those with me the rest of my life.

“And of course after Robert, thanks to the assistant coaches. I’ve had so many great coaches here, they’ve made my job so much easier, it’s a long list but the amount of work, preparation, and diligence they do — every one of them — and I say this about the players and the coaches regardless of how long they were here, how many years they were here, how many years they coached and what the position was, you know it was a great team effort and everybody put everything they had into it and that’s why we were successful.

“The coaches, the support staff, it’s an amazing staff here that supported me in every way. All the scouting and all the football support people from equipment, training, security, video, operations, and so forth, dining room, it’s all first class, it’s all extremely, extremely good.

“Special thanks to Berj [Najarian] and Nancy [Meier, the team’s director of scouting administration], they’ve been here since day one, and made my life a lot easier — or I’ve made theirs a lot harder, however you want to look at it. But that’s a big shoutout to them.

“And of course a great deal of thanks and appreciation to the players. Players win games in the NFL, and I’ve been very very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played, some of the greatest players that have ever played for the Patriots, some of them are already in the Hall of Fame, many more are going. But regardless of how long any of the players were or weren’t here or what their role was or how many games they played or if they didn’t win championships, I respect the way the players come to work here on a daily basis, all of them that I’ve coached, you know, well over a thousand.

“But their ability to work, prepare, train in the weight room, train their bodies, meet, rehearse over and over and over again what we need to do things right to be successful and it’s just, I have so much respect for all the players and certainly we’ve had many that have been here for a long time and had great contributions. Too many to name at this time, and I want to say thanks to the players.

“To the media, you guys, I don’t know if anybody’s gotten more coverage than I have or we have in the past 24 years. Give you guys a lot of respect for what you do, you’re our voice to the fans and even though we don’t always see eye-to-eye all the time — most of the time, but not all the time — I do respect what you do.

“And finally, to the fans: The fans here are amazing. You know, so many memories of the fans, the sendoffs, the parades, the Sundays. Whatever the situations are. The letters of support, seeing the fans away from here, at a gas station or grocery store, or wherever you bump into him. Patriot fans here, not just in New England, they extend nationally and even internationally, as I have traveled, it’s amazing how far the arm reaches, we saw that this year in Germany.

“So appreciative of the fans for all the support they’ve given me, my family, and this football team, and it’s with so many fond memories and thoughts when I think about the Patriots. I’ll always be a Patriot, I look forward to coming back, here but at this time, you know, we’re going to move on, and I look forward and excited for the future, but always be very appreciative of the opportunity here, the support here, and Robert, what you’ve done for me.

“Thank you.”