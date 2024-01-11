Brockton’s AJ Dybantsa and coaches make triumphant return home with Prolific Prep boys’ basketball team

Students filled the baselines. Whenever Dybantsa touched the basketball, dozens of cameras fixated on the 6-foot-8-inch wing. One young videographer traveled up from Rhode Island just for the chance to film him.

The top-ranked junior in the country, born in Boston and raised in Brockton, currently plays for California-based Prolific Prep, but returned home to a crowd of family, fans, and awestruck kids for a game against Orangeville Prep (Can.) Thursday night at BC High.

When AJ Dybantsa is in town, it’s appointment viewing for New England.

Dybantsa is the headlining name on Prolific Prep, a basketball program based out of Napa, Calif., that has become one of the nation’s premier development pipelines. And he’s not the only local name on the squad.

As his coach Ryan Bernardi of Milton (left) looks on, Prolific Prep’s AJ Dybantsa (center, No. 3) smiles as his his team applauds the Brockton native's pregame player introduction. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Prolific Prep head coach Ryan Bernardi, a 2015 BC High alum from Milton who is assisted by former BC High standout Carl Pierre of Randolph, enjoyed a triumphant homecoming in Thursday night's 91-49 victory over Orangeville Prep (Canada) at BC High. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Head coach Ryan Bernardi and assistant Carl Pierre are both BC High graduates and longtime friends who help guide the seventh-ranked boys’ team in the country. Thursday’s game was a homecoming for all three Mass. natives making meteoric rises out West.

“That was one of the reasons why I went [to Prolific Prep] — Ryan,” Dybantsa said. “We had a connection early on. Then when I went there, Carl was obviously there, and we had an instant connection.”

The 25-year-old Bernardi began his road to Prolific Prep when he was cut from the BC High junior varsity. The Milton native loved basketball and wanted to coach, so he started as an assistant on BC High’s eighth-grade team and local youth travel teams.

“Every job I’ve taken — and this goes back to [as a] BC High eighth-grade assistant — I’ve really envisioned I was coaching the Celtics and treated it like life or death,” Bernardi said.

Prolific Prep head coach Ryan Bernardi, a Milton native and BC High alum, said he has always taken the same approach when coaching his teams, whether it was as a BC High eighth-grade assistant coach or as a Milton travel girls' basketball coach: "I’ve really envisioned I was coaching the Celtics and treated it like life or death," he said. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

When Bernardi was a BC High senior (Class of 2015), Pierre was a sophomore and a rising star as a player. Bernardi started leading workouts for Pierre and teammate Travis Evee in the summer, and they continued into morning sessions before school.

“That’s where we really sparked our friendship and relationship, just through workouts,” Pierre said. “I knew he wanted to be a coach, and he knew I wanted to get better.”

Following graduation, the two went separate ways but remained in touch. Bernardi attended Elon and took up the men’s basketball manager gig. He got a high school head coaching job in North Carolina immediately after college and went 91-33 across four years in the state, winning two state championships.

Bernardi helped The Burlington School reach nationally-ranked status, and they nearly beat perennial power Oak Hill Academy (Va.). Following that loss in Jan. 2022, Bernardi received a Twitter DM from Prolific Prep director Jeremy Russotti, and he became the head coach that spring.

“I came out and visited, and was lucky enough to get offered the job, and basically, they blessed the staff coming in and then we went about our way,” Bernardi said.

Pierre became a 1,000-point scorer at BC High before surpassing 1,800 points in college, spanning four years at UMass and a grad year at Rice. He joined the Houston Rockets summer league team in 2022 and had a brief stint with the Maine Celtics.

But as his playing future looked uncertain, Pierre sought other ways to stay involved with basketball, and that’s when Bernardi gave him a call before this season.

“It definitely helps for you to have a personal relationship and have known your boss before,” Pierre said. “I also knew coming here that it was a lot of people that [Bernardi] already knew through his coaching journey, so the sense of community and family, it’s a real thing.”

Prolific Prep forward AJ Dybansta did not disappoint in his triumphant homecoming with 25 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in the 91-49 victory over Orangeville Prep (Canada) on Thursday at BC High. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

Dybantsa entered the picture long before he even transferred to Prolific Prep from St. Sebastian’s in Needham.

Bernardi met Dybantsa during the first AAU session he watched in his new role, and spent the next year building a relationship with Dybantsa and Ace, his father. Ace’s night shifts as a Boston University police officer lined up with the Pacific time difference, so Bernardi could often call Ace and chat when he wasn’t busy on duty.

When AJ Dybansta visited Prolific Prep, the highly-coveted player developed an instant rapport with assistant coach Carl Pierre (above), a BC High alum from Randolph. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff

When Dybantsa arrived at Prolific Prep, he had an easy rapport with Pierre, who grew up nearby in Randolph.

“His city is literally the one over from me, so we’re familiar with each other’s areas,” Pierre said. “We’ve worked out with the same trainers in the same gyms, so we have that sort of connection, and it kind of makes our relationship come easier.”

The entire Prolific Prep coaching staff is 25 or younger, and the group has rapidly adjusted to the fast-paced world of elite high school basketball. The high-profile names and the importance of recruiting at the prep level were new to Bernardi, but coaching remains the same.

“The day-to-day is no different, in terms of working with them, and practicing and building a team and trying to win,” he said. “Trying to achieve a common goal and having to get sacrifice, and having to get buy-in — that’s the same thing Mansfield High does; it’s the same thing BC High does.”

Prolific Prep tries to schedule homecoming games like Thursday for its players. Bernardi credited BC High baseball coach Steve Healy and assistant AD Dan Cobbans for helping organize the event.

Dybantsa racked up 25 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, and 4 steals in the 91-49 victory for Prolific Prep. Typically a stern-faced competitor, he couldn’t help but flex and smile after he fell to the floor converting an and-1 layup.

Prolific Prep will play in Springfield during the Hoophall Classic on Sunday. Earlier Thursday, Dybantsa also spent time at his hometown Boys’ and Girls’ Club and is organizing a basketball clinic for girls, in partnership with SISRun, on Friday at the Dorchester Boys’ and Girls’ Club.

“I didn’t just come back to play two games,” he said. “They look up to me, from Boston and Brockton, so being able to give back is special.”

Ethan Fuller can be reached at ethan.fuller@globe.com.