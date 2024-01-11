Bruins at Golden Knights: West Coast swing continues for big, battered Bruins

Boston lost goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) and forward Matt Poitras (upper body) Tuesday, a night after defenseman Brandon Carlo left with an upper-body injury in the shootout loss to the Avalanche .

The injuries keep coming for the Bruins, who are set to play the third of a four-game road trip without some heavy hitters.

With Ullmark out, Jeremy Swayman is set to start in net.

When: Thursday, 10 p.m.

Where: T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas

TV, radio: NESN, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -130. O/U: 6.0.

Bruins

Season record: 24-8-8. vs. spread: 22-18. Over/under: 21-19

Last 10 games: 5-3-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

Golden Knights

Season record: 23-13-5. vs. spread: 18-23. Over/under: 19-21, 1 push

Last 10 games: 3-7-0. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 5-5

Team statistics

Goals scored: Boston 134, Vegas 129

Goals allowed: Boston 108, Vegas 114

Power play: Boston 27.9%, Vegas 21.2%

Penalty minutes: Boston 432, Vegas 378

Penalty kill: Boston 85.4%, Vegas 79.5%

Faceoffs won: Boston 49.3%, Vegas 49.7%

Stat of the day: The Bruins have won just seven times (7-4-5) over the past 16 games since a blistering 17-4-3 start.

Notes: The Golden Knights are playing the second game of a back-to-back that began with a 3-0 loss to the Avalanche in Denver. Vegas has lost seven of its last nine games overall. ... The Golden Knights, who began the season with a 12-game unbeaten streak (11-0-1), have lost more games than they’ve won (12-13-4) since then and trail the first-place Vancouver Canucks by six points in the Pacific Division. ... Vegas defenseman Shea Theodore, a key member of the power play, has missed the last 21 games with an upper-body injury that required surgery, while steady two-way center William Karlsson has missed the last three games with a lower-body injury. ... Goalie Adin Hill, one of the stars of the Stanley Cup run, missed his 17th game over the past 18 with a lower-body injury and was a late scratch from the starting lineup on Wednesday. ... Vegas, which was shut out just twice during the entire 2022-23 season, was blanked for the fifth time in the last 26 games on Wednesday.

