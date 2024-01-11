Celtics at Bucks: It’s No. 1 vs. No. 2 in Milwaukee. Who wins out?

The Bucks are 5-5 in their last 10 but have held court near the top of the NBA standings all season. They’re second in the league in scoring (124.1 ppg) largely because of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s 31.4 points per game (third in the NBA).

The Celtics are four games ahead of Milwaukee at the top of the Eastern Conference, but few of their recent wins haven’t come easily.

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) missed Wednesday’s game against Minnesota but will be available Thursday.

Let’s get into it.

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

TV, radio: TNT, WBZ-FM 98.5

Celtics

Season record: 28-8. vs. spread: 18-16, 2 pushes. Over/under: 20-16

Last 10 games: 8-2. vs. spread: 6-4. Over/under: 7-3

Bucks

Season record: 25-12. vs. spread: 15-22. Over/under: 23-14

Last 10 games: 5-5. vs. spread: 3-7. Over/under: 4-6

Team statistics

Points per game: Boston 121.2, Milwaukee 124.1

Points allowed per game: Boston 110.7, Milwaukee 119.9

Field goal percentage: Boston .482, Milwaukee .498

Opponent field goal percentage: Boston .450, Milwaukee .472

3-point percentage: Boston .376, Milwaukee .379

Opponent 3-point percentage: Boston .362, Milwaukee .337

Stat of the day: Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in the NBA with 31.4 points per game. No. 1 is Philly’s Joel Embiid (34.6) and Dallas’ Luka Doncic (33.6).

Notes: The Bucks will try to avoid a third straight loss. They’re coming off a 132-116 home defeat to Utah on Monday. It was Milwaukee’s fourth loss in five games. The Jazz made 20 of 44 3-point attempts (45.5 percent). ... Milwaukee guard Damian Lillard didn’t play Monday for personal reasons. Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said Lillard practiced Wednesday and will be available to play against Boston. ... Lillard is averaging 25.1 points, 6.9 assists and 4.3 rebounds this season, his first in Milwaukee since the Bucks acquired him from the Portland Trail Blazers. ... Mazzulla said Porzingis will be available to play against Milwaukee. ... Thursday’s matchup will be the second game between the Bucks and Celtics this season. Boston prevailed 119-116 at home on Nov. 22. The Celtics built a 21-point first-half lead in that game and fended off a late Milwaukee rally.

