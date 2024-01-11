It was a struggle most of the way, but in the end, Jayson Tatum was simply divine

Meanwhile, Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards was lighting up the Celtics with his difficult shot making, almost challenging himself to make increasingly tougher stepback jumpers against one of the league’s best defenses. He became the best player on the floor and Tatum was relegated to a witness.

But on this night, Tatum was stuck in mud in the first three quarters, a step slow, timid when attacking the rim, looking dejected after missed shots.

For the first three quarters, Jayson Tatum was far from the best player on the floor. And in all honesty, he has a chance to claim that distinction every night because of his offensive prowess and defensive ascension.

It only required one shot, when he dribbled toward a lumbering Karl-Anthony Towns, stepped back to give himself space and then swish, a 3-pointer to slice the Boston deficit to 3. With seven minutes, 50 seconds left in regulation, Tatum took his personal power pellets and turned into the best on the floor again.

This is the Tatum the Celtics need to win the championship. He doesn’t have to be Superman every night but he definitely needs to be the best player on the floor when it matters. He scored 26 points in the final 12 minutes, 50 seconds of Wednesday’s 127-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves.

It was Tatum at his best, like Brady during a two-minute drive — splashing his 3-point shot, using his summer weightlifting regimen to use his shoulders to create space for physical drives, and then knocking down his stepback jumper to fuel a furious Celtics rally and finish with 45 points.

The Timberwolves are the league’s best defensive team, and they held the Celtics to 79 points through the first 36 minutes. TD Garden was a library, the game was grinding, the Celtics looked fatigued even though Minnesota didn’t arrive in Boston until 1 p.m. because of weather issues.

And when the Celtics appeared in real trouble during the fourth quarter, the TD Garden JumboTron caught Joe Mazzulla’s personal pastor, “Father T” giving the team a much-needed blessing to the delight of the fans. And as the Celtics began chipping away at the deficit and Tatum buckets began to fall, the JumboTron returned to “Father T” and he continued to offer his vindication.

Who knows how much “Father T” had to do with the Celtics rally and whether the comeback was divine intervention, but something definitely inspired Tatum — who turned into the unstoppable force he’s capable of being on a nightly basis.

Perhaps he got tired of watching Edwards torch the Celtics for three quarters, but his resurgence was necessary for victory.

“What makes him great is he knows his time and when he does have to take over,” Mazzulla said of Tatum. “I didn’t necessarily have to tell him to do that. But we’re constantly in communication about the perspective: What pitch should we throw? What’s the matchup that’s going to give the best advantage for you to make a play for yourself and your team? We’re constantly having those conversations.

“But the mode you saw tonight, that’s him. I think that’s part where we have to grow as a staff and where he needs to grow is we want to see it all the time. We shouldn’t have to wait until a tie game to see it. And you’ve seen moments like that from him this year where he has another level he can get to and how much we can get him there, and tonight you were able to see that.”

That guy has shown up more often lately. In four January games, Tatum is averaging 35.8 points on 52.4 percent shooting and 56.8 (21 for 37) from the 3-point line. Tatum has the talent to be the best on the floor every night, and the Celtics need MVP-type Tatum more often than not to navigate not only through the rigorous regular season but the postseason.

And it doesn’t always mean scoring 40-plus points. It could be double-digit rebounds or helping shut down the opposing team’s leading scorer — or even Wednesday, defending Towns, who outweighs him by 38 pounds, in the paint.

“It’s a long game and every game presents different challenges,” Tatum said of his sluggish three quarters. “It’s not always going to go the way you want it to. Just finding ways to manage the game and finding those moments and realizing when it’s time to be ultra-aggressive and take over. I just managed that throughout the night.”

The question for Tatum is being that dude more consistently after what has been a first two-plus months of the season that has been impressive but a bit short of MVP level. Tatum has attempted fewer shots than last season because of the team’s depth, and the Celtics have players such as Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and Kristaps Porzingis who can take over games in key moments.

But this Tatum takes the Celtics to a championship level. The dude who can drain threes, slice to the rim and hit the stepback despite any contest turns the Celtics into a juggernaut.

Maybe it was the prayers from “Father T” or watching Edwards shine, but something got into Tatum midway through the fourth quarter, and it was divine.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him @GwashburnGlobe.