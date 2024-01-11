Bobby Portis-powered Bucks explode in second quarter, blow out Celtics in Milwaukee

Once Thursday’s game began, it quickly became clear that the Celtics did not have the energy or enthusiasm to make this a competitive night. They surrendered a massive 25-0 first-half run and at times appeared to be running in wet cement, as they trailed by as many as 43 points and were ultimately trounced, 135-102.

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — When the Celtics’ game against the Timberwolves went to overtime Wednesday night, it felt as if there was some urgency to complete the comeback because of what was looming. The second-place Bucks were rested and waiting as the Celtics boarded their two-hour flight here even later and more drained than they’d planned.

Payton Pritchard had 21 points to lead the Celtics. Jaylen Brown had just 10 to pace the starters, all of whom sat out the entire second half. Boston shot 37.4 percent from the field.

Bobby Portis had 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Bucks, who connected on 18 of 42 3-pointers.

Celtics guard Jrue Holiday was making his first appearance in Milwaukee since the team traded him to the Trail Blazers in the Damian Lillard deal in late September. He was then re-routed to the Celtics, of course, with the Bucks inadvertently strengthening their biggest rival.

Holiday received a standing ovation when a tribute video was played for him during the first timeout. But that is essentially where the warm vibes came to a halt for the Celtics.

They appeared stuck and sluggish. One of their only inspired offensive possessions came midway through the first quarter, when three consecutive offensive rebounds ultimately led to a Sam Hauser 3-pointer.

A cutting dunk by Oshae Brissett with 2:13 left pulled the Celtics within 31-23. They would never be that close again. In fact, they went 6 minutes, 35 seconds without scoring another point. Bobby Portis came off the bench for the Bucks and gave them a jolt of energy and hot shooting, and the Celtics simply looked dazed.

Portis had 16 points and 9 rebounds in just 13 first-half minutes. Milwaukee has appeared old at times this year, and if these teams eventually meet in the playoffs, the presence and punch of Portis will be an essential piece of Milwaukee’s attack.

The Bucks mostly scored however they pleased during their 25-0 onslaught. They poured in 3-pointers, found space at the rim, or gobbled up offensive rebounds for second chances. With 7:38 left, Brown finally ended Boston’s drought by slicing through the paint for a dunk that made it 56-25.

Somehow, things would get worse for the Celtics after that. The Bucks cruised into the break with a 75-38 lead. It was Boston’s largest halftime deficit since 1967, according to ESPN. Boston made just 1 of 16 3-pointers in the first half and shot 32 percent from the field overall.

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla has typically been reluctant to wave the white-flag during blowouts, or to remove his starters early when they are on the good side of one. But on Thursday night the lopsided score, combined with the reality of the grueling recent schedule, appeared to give him all the evidence he needed to call it a night.

All five Celtics starters started the second half on the bench and remained there for the rest of the game. The Bucks left their regulars in for much of the third quarter, and the two sides mostly played even. Milwaukee was fine with that.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.