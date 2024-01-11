Brad Stevens: Bill Belichick’s departure leaves a significant void in Boston sports scene

“We talked about what was going on in the game,” Stevens said by phone Thursday. “We talked about everything, but mostly what was going on in the game. He’s such a fan of competition and watching competition and always thinking about how it applies to what he’s doing on a daily basis.

MILWAUKEE — Longtime Patriots coach Bill Belichick , whose departure from the team was announced Thursday, used to be a courtside staple during big Celtics games at TD Garden. He has been less visible over the past few years, but only because he tends to sit in a box with president of basketball operations Brad Stevens .

Advertisement

“But occasionally you get into discussions about management and coaching and those types of things. But I shouldn’t be the one talking in that, I should be the one listening. I tried to do that as much as I could.”

Stevens is both a friend and longtime admirer of Belichick’s. He appreciated that Belichick was always available whenever Stevens wanted to meet, and Stevens made it clear that his absence will leave a significant void in the Boston sports scene.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“Success is one thing, but it’s also amazing how he was able to stay in the moment all the time for 24 years,” Stevens said. “I mean, how do you do that? Special is unique. There’s only a couple of GOATs, and he’s one of them.”

Stevens spent eight years as Celtics coach before moving into his front office role in June 2021. Belichick, of course, handled both responsibilities for the Patriots. So Stevens said their conversations evolved over the years from Xs and Os talks to more big-picture discussions.

“For a guy that moved from Indianapolis right at the tail-end of a heated Patriots/Colts rivalry, I never would’ve guessed I’d be so fond of the Patriots and Coach Belichick,” he said. “And I can’t imagine a better person to learn from the last 11 years.

Advertisement

“I tend to follow people, and I can’t wait to root for him. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s next.”

Tatum piling up votes

The NBA on Thursday released the latest fan voting returns for next months’ All-Star Game. Jayson Tatum leads all Celtics with 2,939,663 votes, keeping him third among Eastern Conference frontcourt players, behind Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Jaylen Brown is fifth among frontcourt players with 749,095 votes, one spot ahead of Kristaps Porzingis (434,044). Derrick White is seventh among backcourt players, with 399,120 votes, two spots ahead of Jrue Holiday.

Fans will account for half of the total vote for starters, with players and a panel of media members accounting for 25 percent apiece. The reserves will be chosen by coaches.

Again, calls not in their favor

It did not end up mattering, as the Celtics raced to a 127-120 overtime win against the Timberwolves on Wednesday. But the NBA’s Last Two Minute Report from that game said that the three missed calls in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime all went against the Celtics.

The report stated that Wolves forward Kyle Anderson should have been whistled for a fourth-quarter three-second violation. In overtime, the report stated, Karl-Anthony Towns should have been called for fouling Tatum, and Wolves star Anthony Edwards should have been called for a traveling violation … Celtics forward Al Horford missed Thursday’s game against the Bucks due to a non-COVID illness … Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla wore a cutoff hoodie during his pregame media session, an apparent nod to Belichick.

Advertisement

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.