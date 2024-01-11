Collin Graf pleased with his decision to return to Quinnipiac’s men’s hockey team instead of turning pro

The Lincoln native’s stock was high. His 59 points were third in the nation, and he tied for the most assists in the country at 38 as the Bobcats rolled to their first NCAA title , with Graf’s game-tying goal sending the championship game to overtime.

Forward Collin Graf had several opportunities to turn pro after his sophomore season playing for the Quinnipiac men’s hockey team in 2022-23.

But Graf also saw plenty of reasons to return for his junior season, one of which was a chance to develop more physically to prepare for the grind of pro hockey. He came to the conclusion that the best way to go about that would be to spend another year in Hamden, Conn.

Advertisement

“He was probably ready to go, but probably needed to put on a little more weight,” said Quinnipiac coach Rand Pecknold. “It’s hard to put on muscle and get stronger when you’re playing 80 games. When you’re playing 40 games, which is what the NCAA route does, you can get bigger and stronger, and lift Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. And then you play Friday, Saturday.”

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

There was also the opportunity to play another year with linemates Jacob Quillan and Sam Lipkin. The trio formed one of the top lines in college hockey last season, and, despite Graf missing five games earlier this season because of injury, have picked up where they left off for a Quinnipiac squad that is 13-4-2 and fifth in the PairWise.

In 14 games, Graf leads the Bobcats with 11 goals and 15 assists, good for a 1.86 points per-game average, which is tops in the nation. Lipkin (10-13—23), and Quillan (10-12—22) are close behind, having played in all 19 games this season. Lipkin was selected by the Coyotes in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft, while Quillan and Graf will be undrafted free agents when their time at Quinnipiac comes to an end.

Advertisement

“We all sort of made our decisions independently, and we’re all happy that we decided to come back,” said Graf.

It’s been an unconventional road for Graf, who began skating at the Valley Sports Arena in Concord when he was three, and started playing hockey at five when he joined the Assabet Valley Patriots. Although he attended The Rivers School in Weston, he did not play hockey for the hockey team, instead skating with the Boston Jr. Bruins in the National Collegiate Development Conference (NCDC).

“That was a great decision,” said Graf. “I think that prepared me for college, and especially that last year of juniors was a Covid year, we played a bunch of games, and getting to live at home was honestly a huge benefit, I thought.”

From there, he attended Union, putting up 11 goals and 11 assists as a freshman, but when the school made a coaching change midseason, Graf decided at the end of the year to enter the transfer portal, and ended up at Quinnipiac.

“He was a nice surprise. I knew he was going to be good for us,” said Pecknold. “I just felt like we could make him a better player. He’s such a great kid. He is crazy committed to being the best he can be. It’s awesome. He’s going to play in the NHL because of that commitment level, and the talent that goes with him.”

Advertisement

But for now, Graf is still with the Bobcats, a decision he didn’t second guess when he missed time earlier this season, choosing instead to look at it as a learning experience.

“That was the first time I’ve missed a game for injury in my hockey playing career,” said Graf. “The recovery and the rehab aspect of it is something that I’ve never gone through, so I think that it’s all just tools to help prepare me for the pros.”

The Bobcats will be in action this weekend with a home-and-home series against Princeton (6-7-2) beginning Friday.

BC takes on Providence

There are a pair of matchups featuring ranked teams in Hockey East this weekend. Boston College (13-3-1), ranked No. 1 in both polls, will play for the first time since Dec. 9 when it takes on No. 9 Providence (10-5-2) in a home-and-home series beginning Friday at Conte Forum. With seven players competing in world juniors over the holidays, BC played just a single exhibition last weekend against Simon Fraser.

No. 2 Boston University (13-4-1) will host No. 16 UNH (11-5-1) on Saturday. The Terriers are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over Northeastern on Tuesday, while UNH has won three in a row, including a sweep of Princeton last weekend. It is the first matchup between the teams since the Wildcats handed BU its first loss of the season, 6-4, on Oct. 13 … Northeastern (6-10-2) hosts Vermont (9-8-1) for a pair of games. No. 7 Maine (13-3-2) heads to UConn (8-9-2), and No. 13 UMass (11-5-3) and Merrimack (9-9-1) play a home-and-home series beginning Friday in Amherst.

Advertisement





Follow Andrew Mahoney @GlobeMahoney.