EMass boys’ hockey: A catalyst for two St. John’s Shrewsbury wins, Luke Gerardi headlines Players of the Week

Luke Gerardi, St. John’s Shrewsbury –– The senior captain from Shrewsbury posted a six-goal, eight-point week. Gerardi collected four goals and two assists in a statement Catholic Conference win over Catholic Memorial, 7-3. In a 2-1 CC victory, 2-1 against BC High, Gerardi scored both goals on the power play.

Michael Holgersen, Winthrop –– The junior forward recorded a pair of two-goal, one-assist performances in Northeastern Conference victories over Gloucester (5-3) and Marblehead (3-1).

Sam Hubbard, Natick –– Hubbard potted two goals, highlighted by the overtime winner, in a 3-2Bay State Conference victory against Weymouth. The game before, the junior forward netted a hat trick in a 4-2 league win against Newton North.