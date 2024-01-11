EMass boys’ hockey: A catalyst for two St. John’s Shrewsbury wins, Luke Gerardi headlines Players of the Week

Luke Gerardi, St. John’s Shrewsbury –– The senior captain from Shrewsbury posted a six-goal, eight-point week. Gerardi collected four goals and two assists in a statement Catholic Conference win over Catholic Memorial, 7-3. In a 2-1 CC victory, 2-1 against BC High, Gerardi scored both goals on the power play.
Michael Holgersen, Winthrop –– The junior forward recorded a pair of two-goal, one-assist performances in Northeastern Conference victories over Gloucester (5-3) and Marblehead (3-1).
Sam Hubbard, Natick –– Hubbard potted two goals, highlighted by the overtime winner, in a 3-2Bay State Conference victory against Weymouth. The game before, the junior forward netted a hat trick in a 4-2 league win against Newton North.
Will Saratella, Needham –– Playing right wing on the first line, Saratella scored his first four goals of the season in two games. In a 6-3 upset win against Bay State Conference Herget rival Braintree, the junior recorded a hat trick before lighting the lamp in a 3-0 divisional victory versus Walpole.
Sam Steinman, Middleborough –– The junior forward netted a hat trick with an assist in a 5-2 nonleague victory against Stoughton/Brockton and assisted in both goals as the Sachems picked up a 2-1 overtime win against South Shore League foe Abington.
Luke Tropeano, Whitman-Hanson –– The senior captain dished out four helpers in a convincing 7-0 nonleague win against Dartmouth and potted four goals in a 9-2 nonleague victory versus Bridgewater-Raynham.
