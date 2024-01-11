EMass boys’ hockey: St. John’s Prep surges into top spot in Globe Top 20

Following an impressive 5-2 win over Xaverian, St. John’s Prep claims the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll for the first time this season.

St. John’s Shrewsbury moves into the two slot, following six consecutive wins and back-to-back Catholic Conference triumphs. Arlington slides up a pair of spots following a 2-1 triumph over Hingham in an annual clash between two of the premier public school programs. Concord-Carlisle is the biggest riser, rolling to a 9-0-0 start and jumping six spots after a pivotal 5-2 victory against an always tough Tewksbury team.

Shrewsbury enters the poll for the first time after key MVC/DCL Division 1 wins over ranked foes, Westford and Andover.