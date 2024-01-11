fb-pixelEMass boys’ hockey: St. John’s Prep surges into top spot in Globe Top 20 - The Boston Globe Skip to main content
EMASS BOYS' HOCKEY: TOP 20

EMass boys’ hockey: St. John’s Prep surges into top spot in Globe Top 20

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated January 11, 2024, 1 hour ago
Coach Kris Hanson has St. John's Prep off to a 7-1 start following a big win over Xaverian.Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Following an impressive 5-2 win over Xaverian, St. John’s Prep claims the top spot in the Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll for the first time this season.

St. John’s Shrewsbury moves into the two slot, following six consecutive wins and back-to-back Catholic Conference triumphs. Arlington slides up a pair of spots following a 2-1 triumph over Hingham in an annual clash between two of the premier public school programs. Concord-Carlisle is the biggest riser, rolling to a 9-0-0 start and jumping six spots after a pivotal 5-2 victory against an always tough Tewksbury team.

Shrewsbury enters the poll for the first time after key MVC/DCL Division 1 wins over ranked foes, Westford and Andover.

Records based on scores reported to the Globe.

The Globe’s Top 20 boys’ hockey poll

The Globe poll as of Jan. 11, 2024. Teams were selected by the Globe sports staff.

No.TeamRecordPrevious
1.St. John’s Prep7-1-02
2.St. John’s (Shrewsbury)9-1-03
3.Xaverian6-2-01
4.Catholic Memorial5-3-25
5.Pope Francis5-4-04
6.Arlington6-1-18
7.Canton8-0-17
8.Hingham4-4-16
9.Marshfield6-2-010
10.Archbishop Williams6-1-011
11.BC High3-5-016
12.Woburn5-1-012
13.Reading5-2-014
14.Concord-Carlisle9-0-020
15.Franklin5-5-013
16.Tewksbury6-1-09
17.Braintree3-3-115
18.Shrewsbury6-2-0
19.Westford7-1-117
20.Andover4-3-118

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

