‘The greatest football mind to ever live:’ Some of Bill Belichick’s most memorable players weigh in

“Players win games in the NFL, and I’ve been very, very fortunate to coach some of the greatest players that have ever played,” Belichick said. “Some of the greatest players that have ever played for the Patriots, some of them are in the Hall of Fame, and many more are going.

In his statement Thursday, Belichick took time to acknowledge the “well over 1,000 players” who played for him over 24 seasons in New England and recognizing their contributions in six Super Bowl wins and nine conference championships.

FOXBOROUGH — Reaction to Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots rippled across the NFL landscape on Thursday, but it resonated most strongly with his former players.

“Regardless of how long the players were or weren’t here, what their role was, or how many games they played, or even if they didn’t win championships, I respect the way the players come to work here on a daily basis. Their ability to work, prepare, train in the weight room, train their bodies, rehearse over and over again, and do things right to be successful to win. I have so much respect for all the players.”

Many of those players returned the compliment. Tom Brady took to social media to share his feelings on the man he called the “best coach in the history of the NFL,” detailing the lessons he learned in his 20 years with Belichick.

“He was a great leader for the organization, and for all the players who played for him,” wrote Brady. “We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. He worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport. And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities.

“He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

“I could never have been the player I was without you, Coach Belichick. I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck on whatever you choose next.”

Hall of Famer Richard Seymour was straightforward in his assessment of his former coach, as well as the impact Belichick had on the Patriots.

“Coach Belichick is the greatest football mind to ever live,” said Seymour, who played for Belichick from 2001-08.

“If not the greatest football coach of all-time, he’s definitely in the top two,” said James Develin, who played for Belichick from 2012-19. “I was blessed to be a part of his teams there, and I’m sorry to see him go.”

Meanwhile, other former players were struck by the finality of the news, saying that even though a 4-13 season had prepared them for this as a possibility, it was still a shock.

“There are two things in my life that I never thought I’d see happen: Bill leaving the Patriots and Tom Brady leaving the Patriots,” said Corey Dillon, who helped power the Patriots’ running game from 2004-06. “I’m at a loss for words. I understand the business aspect of it, which none of us like. And I know it’s complicated. But I’m still surprised.

“I was hopeful, thinking that it wasn’t as bad as it seemed. I thought they could work it out and Bill could get one more run. Obviously, that didn’t happen. I have a lot of respect for Bill and everything he did for me, as well. But this is tough.”

“I was floored, just at the finality of it all,” said Matt Chatham, who played for Belichick from 2000-05, winning three Super Bowls. “Not too dissimilar to how a lot of us felt when we saw the Tom news hit. It was very much the same.”

“I didn’t think Bill would go out after a season like this,” said one player who won multiple Super Bowls with Belichick. “I thought there was going to be an opportunity to build this team up a bit and see what happened. I really didn’t think it was going to go down like that.”

Two names that have emerged as favorites to succeed Belichick are Jerod Mayo and Mike Vrabel. Many ex-players warmed to the idea of either as a possibility, but they acknowledged the idea of being the coach who follows the greatest coach of all time could be daunting.

“It’s going to be tough to follow,” Dillon said. “Who wants to be the guy who takes those reins? You’re going to follow the GOAT? Really?”

“I think it’s an ideal situation for the organization to be in, because if Jerod were to go through multiple hiring cycles, he probably wouldn’t be there if Bill had continued to coach here for several years,” Chatham said. “Mike won’t survive this one. He’ll be somewhere, as well.

“Ultimately, if Mr. [Robert] Kraft chooses either, he can’t go wrong.”

“I feel like going cold turkey, from Bill to someone who doesn’t necessarily know what it was like in New England the last 20 or so years would be too much of a separation,” Develin said. “There has to be some carryover. I like the idea of either Mayo or Vrabel. They both played for Bill, and I know that Mr. Kraft has a good rapport with those guys.”

In the end, while many ex-players were surprised that Belichick’s time in New England came to an end so abruptly, others came back to the practicality of life in the NFL, a lesson Belichick hammered home to each on several occasions.

“It’s a business. He’s always taught us that. That’s the way the business goes,” said Kevin Faulk, who played for Belichick from 2000-11. “You happen to have a few bad seasons, no matter who you are, and that’s what happens.

“I’m not saying I wasn’t surprised. You’re always surprised when someone who has been in the same place for such a long time gets fired. That’s always a surprise. But that’s part of the business.”

Christopher Price can be reached at christopher.price@globe.com. Follow him @cpriceglobe.