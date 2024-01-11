Bruins coach Jim Montgomery gleaned insight from Bill Belichick

Montgomery was Belichick’s guest at an OTA practice last May, and Thursday, the day the Patriots and Belichick agreed to part ways, Montgomery recalled how enjoyable it was to observe that session and interact with Belichick.

But at a football practice? Well, that’s when Montgomery becomes more of a student. Especially when the instructor is Bill Belichick .

LAS VEGAS — Jim Montgomery is used to calling the shots at practice. The Bruins coach is completely in his element running his hockey club through the paces and going over specific teaching points.

“I just asked a lot of questions. I was just trying to soak in the knowledge, and he was an open book,” Montgomery said following the Bruins morning skate prior to taking on the Golden Knights. “And he was great about it, about how he handles situations, players, role players, star players, and then also just picking his brain on matchups and stuff and how he thinks and what’s important in those situations.”

Montgomery specifically remembered one strategy question he asked and how Belichick’s answer was immediately relatable to hockey.

“I think the one thing that was common was I said, ‘If you’re looking at the whole, what’s the No. 1 thing you look at [that’s] important offensively and defensively?’ And he said, ‘Owning the middle of the field,’ " said Montgomery, who offered his congratulations on Belichick’s “incredible” run. “And that’s the same thing for me in hockey. You’ve got to own the middle of the ice because with the puck offensively, if you can attack the middle of the ice, everything opens up, right? And football’s the same thing. You hit someone over the middle, he can use the [whole width of the field].”

Belichick’s departure after helping to lead the Patriots to six Super Bowl crowns really hit home for Charlie Coyle, who grew up in Weymouth cheering for the Patriots.

“Sad to see a guy like that go,” said Coyle. “He’s done so much for that organization and for all of New England. How many good years have we had here with the Pats and him at the helm? Just winning season after winning season after winning season. He brought us so much and I am just a fan and I feel like it affected my life. It’s pretty remarkable what he’s done here. It’s been such a good thing. So, you hate to see good things come to an end ... Hopefully he keeps doing what he loves, but we owe a lot to that guy for the happiness, enjoyment, and excitement he’s brought to New England.”

Carlo, Poitras, Ullmark out

Defenseman Brandon Carlo (upper-body injury), forward Matt Poitras (upper body), and goaltender Linus Ullmark (lower body) were unavailable against the Golden Knights, though all three will remain with the club throughout the road trip, which concludes Saturday in St. Louis.

Carlo, who was injured shortly after setting up a goal in Colorado Monday, was officially placed on injured reserve and will be out of action at least until the rematch with the Avalanche Jan. 18.

Poitras and Ullmark are considered day to day, but Montgomery indicated that Jeremy Swayman, who started against the Golden Knights, likely will get the nod against the Blues.

“He’s a young man that just can’t wait for the opportunity,” Montgomery said. “He just wants more and more and he’s going to get the ability to play consecutive games here and I have a lot of confidence because of his attitude and his confidence.”

Goaltender Bussi called up

The Bruins called up Brandon Bussi from Providence to back up Swayman.

A second-year pro, Bussi is 10-6-3 with 2.94 goals-gainst average and a .901 save percentage with Baby Bs this season. Shortly after waking up Wednesday, Bussi got word he’d be heading to Vegas.

“So, you don’t want to see anybody get hurt, obviously,” said Bussi. “I hope that Linus comes back really quick, but also equally excited for the opportunity to kind of help the team in whatever way I can.”

Bussi had a strong summer but was caught in a numbers game. Montgomery was impressed with his camp.

“Just his compete [level], his athleticism and his attitude. He carries himself in a real positive, upbeat manner. He’s got a strut to himself,” said Montgomery.

Bussi said he’s had some ups and downs this season but actually thought the adversity has helped him.

“I just personally had a little stint where I didn’t like how I was playing. Not a lot of games. I’ve played a lot of games this year and I feel like I’ve put really good efforts in all of them,” he said. “So, just in regard to adversity, just a small little hiccup I’ll call it.”





