Juan Soto, Yankees agree to $31 million deal, AP source says, record for arbitration-eligible player

NEW YORK — Juan Soto and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday to a $31 million, one-year contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player, a person familiar with the negotiations told the Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not yet been announced.

All 10 Yankees eligible for arbitration reached agreements on the day players and teams were set to exchange proposed salaries. Other Yankees striking deals were second baseman Gleyber Torres ($14.2 million); newly acquired outfielders Alex Verdugo ($8.7 million) and Trent Grisham ($5.5 million), right-handers Clay Holmes ($6 million), Jonathan Loaisiga ($2.5 million) and Clarke Schmidt ($2,025,000); left-handers Nestor Cortes ($3.95 million) and Victor González ($860,000); and catcher Jose Trevino ($2.73 million).