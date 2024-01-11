How the NFL hiring process works: Steps Patriots must follow to find a head coach and general manager

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming processes:

After parting ways with Bill Belichick , the Patriots will now begin a hiring search for their 15th coach in franchise history. The team could also be on the hunt for a new general manager, to work in conjunction with director of player personnel Matt Groh and director of scouting Eliot Wolf.

1. Starting Monday, teams with a vacancy at head coach could begin requesting interviews with employees of other clubs. There are seven other teams with head coach openings: Atlanta, Carolina, Las Vegas, L.A. Chargers, Seattle, Tennessee, and Washington.

2. As part of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, teams must conduct an in-person interview with at least two external candidates who are people of color and/or women.

3. Interviews with employees of other clubs must be conducted virtually before Jan. 21.

For employees of clubs that did not advance to the playoffs, first interviews can take place as early as the third day following their team’s final regular-season game. Candidates from Indianapolis could have begun interviewing on Tuesday, while candidates from all other non-playoff teams could have begun on Wednesday.

For employees of San Francisco and Baltimore — the two teams with a playoff bye — interviews may begin this week and must be completed prior to Monday, Jan. 15.

For employees of clubs in the Wild Card round, interviews may begin three days after their Wild Card game and must be conducted prior to Sunday, Jan. 21.

4. Starting Monday, Jan. 22, teams are permitted to conduct in-person interviews with employees of clubs whose seasons have ended.

5. Teams are prohibited from conducting initial interviews with employees of clubs in the conference championships until the conclusion of their season. Teams can interview employees of clubs in the Super Bowl between Monday, Jan. 29 and Sunday, Feb. 4 only if they have previously conducted a virtual interview with the candidate.

Contact with employees of clubs in the Super Bowl is prohibited from Feb. 4-12.

6. There are no scheduling restrictions for interviews with internal candidates.

General manager

1. Starting Monday, teams with open general manager positions could begin requesting interviews with non-general manager employees of other clubs. There are no scheduling restrictions on these interviews.

2. As part of the NFL’s Rooney Rule, teams must conduct an in-person interview with at least two external candidates who are persons of color and/or women.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.