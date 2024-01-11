What happens to the ‘Patriot Way’ if Bill Belichick is no longer the coach?

A three-word attempt to capture the method, structure, and foundation from which this great modern NFL dynasty was built. A do-your-job, whatever-it-takes-to-win credo that permeated every corner of Gillette Stadium.

The phrase has become a mantra, as identifiable around Foxborough as those who are responsible for creating it.

So what happens if the head coach at the root of it all is no longer here?

As the football world awaits word from Foxborough as to whether Bill Belichick will remain with the Patriots after 24 years of unparalleled success, it made me wonder: Does the Patriot Way continue whether he’s here or not?

“I think Bill started something, a system that will last longer than him,” defensive end Deatrich Wise said amid the locker room cleanup Monday morning.

“I still think he’ll be here for a while, that Bill will be here for a while. I think people want him here. I want him here. Let’s say this: When his time is done, whenever that may be, I think the Patriot Way will continue to be here.”

What, exactly, the Patriot Way is has been a matter of discussion for years, a story that cannot be told without including all three of the men responsible for the success of the past two decades-plus. From owner Robert Kraft to Belichick to all-world quarterback Tom Brady, the trio set a standard and an example that demanded nothing less from those around them. And when those others fell in line, championships followed. Six Super Bowl trophies in all, with three additional Super Bowl losses, 17 divisional titles, and 13 AFC Championship game appearances.

“The Patriot Way is someone who does their job day in and day out, without looking for gratification,” is how Wise described it. “Someone who is mentally tough and is tough when things don’t go their way, stays still the same person. It’s someone who can put the team first, someone who leads, and also does whatever it takes for them to help the team, even if it’s out of their scope.”

Wise’s perspective is valuable, given his relative longevity. Drafted in 2017, he was a rookie on the Patriot team that lost to the Eagles in Super Bowl LII, and was there for the rebound win a year later against the Rams. He has remained a fixture on the defensive line and in the locker room — he was a captain this season — even as the Patriots faltered in their post-Brady life.

As competitive as the defense has remained, the offensive shortcomings, particularly at quarterback, have turned their once-consistent success into something fleeting. Wise and fellow veteran leaders have done their best to maintain the standard, but as more of them move on — Matthew Slater is likely to retire this year, Devin McCourty hung up his uniform a year ago, and Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Danny Amendola were gone before them — it gets increasingly difficult to rely on ambassadors to spread the message.

“The older players are leaving, but I think the Patriot Way will still be a part of the program,” Wise said. “Depending on who’s coach, that will let you know how long it lasts.”

Still no smoke emanating from Foxborough as of Wednesday, another day passing without a verdict on Belichick’s future. Mike Vrabel went on the market, fired in Tennessee, and Seattle joined the teams looking for a coach with the surprise move of Pete Carroll into an advisory role, but on went the meetings in Gillette.

Things could still go either way, with the Krafts deciding to give Belichick one more shot at rebuilding from this ugly 4-13 season, or electing to end the most successful 24-year reign of any coach in NFL history.

Yet while the latter scenario has felt inevitable for most of the season — particularly at low points like the embarrassing Week 10 loss to the Colts in Germany or the 17-3 loss to the Jets last Sunday that finished off a 1-7 Gillette Stadium record — and with all the voices surmising that the 71-year-old Belichick is done, the chorus of players seems to say otherwise.

“I don’t know what’s in store, but I love playing for Bill and I’d love playing for him again,” Dallas import Ezekiel Elliott said after his one-year New England stint.

Tight end Mike Gesicki, another free agent who played on a one-year deal, agreed.

“I’d love to continue to play for Coach Belichick,” he said. “His résumé speaks for itself in terms of the success and players he’s developed. It was something I’m always going to be grateful for.”

A former Dolphin, Gesicki heard plenty of warnings about signing in New England, friends fearing he’d willingly entered the No Fun League. Much to his surprise, the Patriot Way was not as he’d been told.

“I wasn’t here when that all originated, but a lot of people, when you talk about the Patriot Way, you think of no fun, that you’re just going to come in here and not enjoy yourself,” he said. “I don’t believe that at all. I don’t think anybody in this locker room does, either.

“A lot of guys had a lot of fun this year, given the circumstances and the tough season, and Coach Belichick deserves a lot of credit, too, for having fun. He’s got personality, he keeps it light, and when he’s got to coach you hard, he will, absolutely.”

Can’t help but wonder: Will he take that with him if he goes?

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her @Globe_Tara.