With Brady gone and now Belichick, who are we?

And on the sidelines, but front and center through it all, in a short-sleeved hoodie, wearing an enormous bonkers-looking headset over messy gray hair, often yelling, but in a weird way comforting, has been Coach Bill Belichick. And now, he’s leaving. His departure is so big, so unfathomable, even though we’ve been fathoming for a while already, that on the family group chat Thursday morning, my mother-in-law herself was overcome.

My mother-in-law has been married to a football fan for more than 60 years, but since I’ve known her she’s never watched a game, or even a single play. She has, however, spent countless Sundays Patriots adjacent — happily serving snacks (while averting her gaze from the TV), cooking post-game dinners, basking in the warm glow of a grandfather and two grandsons basically acting like they are in an ad for football as a bonding opportunity.

Advertisement

“Even I know that’s the end of an era,” she texted.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

Like Tom Brady, Belichick was a crossover star, a man who gave fans and the football avoidant something to talk about together. He was a personality-less personality whose press conferences nevertheless became actual entertainment, watched by people who couldn’t even tell you when the football season begins and ends.

On Thursday, as reality sunk in, I found myself thinking about Belichick’s way with words, or maybe, given the brevity of many of his answers, his way without words, and wondering what he will do next.

I know he’s chasing Don Shula’s record for the most head coaching wins. I’ve read that he wants to continue coaching. That makes sense, but perhaps he should move on from coaching football. I’m thinking life coach. He could work with clients who need help being in the moment; pushing back against aggressive coworkers and family members; with looking forward and not back.

Advertisement

Indeed, if you read some of his most famous lines through a therapeutic lens, you’ll realize he’s already doing this: “To live in the past is to die in the present.” “It is what it is.” “This is the end of this subject for me for a long time.” “We can only control what we can control in the short-term….“

Belichick’s departure has big implications — for the Patriots, Patriots Nation, any team that might snap him up, and beyond football, for the New England psyche.

With Brady long gone, and Belichick’s departure official, who are we now? Winters around here are getting so balmy pretty soon we won’t be able to pride ourselves on hardiness. The fancy new condo and apartment buildings going up have roof decks and pools, like we’re LA or something. The Sox (and of course the Pats) are so bad that no even one hates us for our sports teams anymore. Harvard is on the ropes. If Dunkin’ goes, God help us.

To channel Belichick, we need to control what we can control, and that means behaving admirably. So Bill, if you’re reading this, we wish you nothing but the best. As long as you don’t beat us.





Beth Teitell can be reached at beth.teitell@globe.com. Follow her @bethteitell.