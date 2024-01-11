Bill Belichick’s Patriots career, in pictures

July 19, 2000: Bill Belichick was traded to the Patriots in 2000 after Pete Carroll's three-season tenure. Here, he looks on at his first training camp.Globe Staff PhotoSept. 3, 2000: The looks on the faces of Bill Belichick and Drews Bledsoe tell the story of the season-opening loss to the Buccaneers, Belichick's first game as head coach of New England.Jim Davis/Globe StaffOct. 28, 2001: Belichick talks with Tom Brady, who had recently taken over from Drew Bledsoe, in a loss to the Denver Broncos.Globe Staff Pix Dominic ChavezOctober 8, 2000: Belichick flashes a rare smile on the sidelines as he congratulates holder Lee Johnson for completing a pass for a first down on a fake field goal.Davis, Jim Globe StaffOctober 5, 2002: Throughout his 24 years with New England, Belichick kept his emotions close to his chest. In this rare showing of anger, Belichick screams at line judge Byron Boston after a Miami field goal was wiped out by an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Patriots, later resulting in a Dolphins touchdown.The Boston Globe - The Boston Gl/Boston GlobeFeb. 3, 2002: Confetti surrounds Belichick as he celebrates his first of six Super Bowl wins with the Patriots. Davis, Jim Globe StaffFeb. 6, 2005: Patriots wide receiver Deion Branch was named MVP of Super Bowl XXXIX after he and Belichick led the Patriots to a win over the Eagles. It was Belichick's second Super Bowl win with New England. Chin, Barry Globe StaffOct. 18, 2009: Brady and Belichick share two decades of memories from their time together in New England. Here, Brady and Belichick laugh as they watch the replay of backup quarterback Brian Hoyer celebrating a touchdown.Jim Davis/The Boston GlobeApril 13, 2011: Belichick studies potential draft picks in the Patriots' draft room after meeting with a group of scouts and player personnel at Gillette Stadium.The Boston Globe/Boston GlobeDec. 11, 2011: Belichick gives linebacker Jerod Mayo (51) a pat on the head for a job well done as he is carried off the field by teammates.Jim Davis/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJan. 22, 2012: Belichick talks with Brady after beating Baltimore 23-20 for the AFC Championship. New England went on to lose to Eli Manning and the Giants in the Super Bowl. Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeAugust 26, 2013: Belichick surveys his team during a preseason workout on the fields outside Gillette Stadium.Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Boston GlobeSept. 22, 2013: The Patriots opened the 2013 season with four straight wins, including a 23-3 win over Tampa Bay in Week 3 (pictured here). Jim Davis/Globe Staff/Boston GlobeJuly 24, 2013: Belichick's legendary coaching career was not without scandal. Here, he addresses the media after former Patriot Aaron Hernandez was charged with murder. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty ImagesJan. 18, 2015: Belichick celebrates with AFC Championship trophy after beating the Colts in Foxborough. New England went on to beat the Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX.Stan GrossfeldFeb. 1, 2015: Belichick and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia celebrate with Vince Wilfork after winning Super Bowl XLIX over the Seahawks.Stan Grossfeld/Globe StaffJan. 26, 2015: Patriots CEO Robert Kraft and Belichick shared plenty of good times, including this sendoff rally at City Hall Plaza before the Patriots headed to Super Bowl XLIX in Glendale, Ariz.David L. Ryan/Globe Staff/David L Ryan, Globe StaffApril 13, 2015: Clutching the franchise's four Vince Lombardi Trophies, Patriots owners Robert Kraft, and Jonathan Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick, and quarterback Tom Brady were part of the pregame ceremonies at Red Sox opening day.Jim Davis/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeApril 23, 2015: The Super Bowl Champion Patriots visited the White House and then-President Barack Obama. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeFeb. 7, 2017: Duck Boat parades celebrating Super Bowl wins, like the one pictured here, became commonplace Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeNovember 9, 2016: Belichick gave a brief statement to the media about his support of President Elect Donald Trump. Afterward, he said one word regarding the subject: "Seattle."Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeJan. 23, 2017: Belichick's professional relationship with Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia became a central storyline in the later years of Belichick's time with New England. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeSept. 12, 2021: Belichick (foreground) celebrates as Jonathan Jones intercepts a fourth-quarter pass in the 2021 season opener against the Dolphins. The Patriots lost that game, 17-16.Jim Davis/Globe StaffJan. 22, 2017: Belichick's camaraderie with Tom Brady made them perhaps the most famous (and most feared) duo in the NFL for many years. Here, the pair celebrates winning the AFC Championship.Stan Grossfeld/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeFeb. 5, 2017: A happy Bill Belichick points to friends while owner Bob Kraft hosts the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The Patriots roared back from a 28-3 deficit to beat the Falcons 34-28 in Super Bowl LI. Stan Grossfeld/ Globe StaffApril 19, 2017: The Patriots once again visited the White House after winning Super Bowl LI. Here, then-President Donald Trump shakes Belichick's hand as Julian Edelman looks on.John Tlumacki/Boston GlobeJuly 25, 2018: Belichick addressed the media in the summer after Super Bowl LII, which the Patriots lost, and was asked why Malcom Butler did not play in the title game. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeOct. 6, 2019: Belichick waves to Patriots fans as he leaves Fed Ex field.Barry Chin/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeOct. 27, 2019: Belichick picked up his 300th career win by defeating his former team, the Cleveland Browns, 27-13.Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff/The Boston GlobeSept. 26, 2021: When Belichick was especially frustrated, he was unafraid to make it known to game officials, though such outbursts were not common.Jim Davis/Globe StaffOct. 10, 2021: After Tom Brady left New England, Belichick was forced to contend with trying to find a new franchise quarterback. He drafted Mac Jones (10), who has not lived up to his pre-draft hype. Jim Davis/Globe StaffOct. 30, 2022: Belichick greets Patriots owner Robert Kraft on the sidelines before a game.Jim Davis/Globe StaffDec. 12, 2022: Fans hold up posters of stoic Belichick's "emotions" during a game. Jim Davis/Globe StaffDec. 18, 2022: Belichick and Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels meet on the field following a last-second Las Vegas victory.Jim Davis/Globe StaffMarch 21, 2023: Belichick speaks to the media following Devin McCourty's retirement. Barry Chin/Globe StaffDec. 17, 2023: Belichick walks into the locker room the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Patriots, 27-17, at Gillette Stadium. Danielle Parhizkaran/Globe Staff