Red Sox find terms with Nick Pivetta, other three arbitration eligible players on one-year deals

It was there that Pivetta rediscovered his form with the help of fellow reliever Chris Martin, who urged Pivetta to attack hitters in the zone instead of nibbling. Pivetta also implemented a sweeper to go with his curveball and four-seam fastball.

Pivetta agreed to a $7.5 million salary for 2024, just over a $2 million raise from his $5.35 million contract in 2023. Pivetta, a free agent at the end of the season, got off to a horrific start as a starter, registering a 5.73 ERA in his first eight starts of 2023, which led to a move to a bullpen role.

The Red Sox agreed to terms with all four of their arbitration eligible players in Nick Pivetta, Tyler O’Neill, Reese McGuire, and John Schreiber.

The results were evident, with Pivetta posting a 3.18 ERA in 26 games (eight starts) beginning in June. Pivetta wound up 10-9 with a 4.04 ERA on the season, while posting a career-best 31.2 percent strikeout rate. There’s a very solid chance Pivetta will be a starter in the Red Sox’ rotation next season.

O’Neill and the Sox agreed to a $5.85 million deal, receiving close to a $1 million raise from last year ($4.95 million). He was acquired via trade from the Cardinals in December and is also a free agent at the end of the year. He provides the Red Sox with a stellar outfield defensive resume that includes two Gold Gloves, along with an intriguing power-and-speed combination that the Sox desperately need.

That’s if he stays healthy, though. O’Neill dealt with injuries much of the last two seasons, playing in a combined 168 games and hitting just .229.

He can play all three spots in the outfield and possesses a very strong arm that could be a good fit in right field at Fenway Park. His standout season came in 2021, when he hit .286/.352/.560 with 34 homers, 89 runs scored and 80 RBI in 138 games. The Sox hope O’Neill can reclaim that, or provide the club with some form of that season in 2024.

McGuire and the Sox came to terms on a $1.5 million deal in arbitration. McGuire, for now, will likely serve as the Sox’ backup catcher or split time with Connor Wong, who took much of the everyday role last summer following McGuire’s oblique strain in the summer.

McGuire offers the Sox a lefthanded bat that has a knack for contact despite slow bat speed. McGuire is a .291 hitter in parts of two seasons with the Sox.

Schreiber will earn $1.175 million this year. The righthander missed a chunk of time last year due to a shoulder injury, but he really came into his own in 2022 as a reliable bullpen arm. In 64 appearances, Schreiber posted a 2.22 ERA and 0.965 WHIP in 65 innings. But some struggles followed in 2023, finishing with a 3.86 ERA in 46 appearances (46⅔ innings) and a 1.414 WHIP.

Schreiber, whose low arm slot can make it difficult on hitters, will attempt to become a fixture in the Red Sox bullpen once again.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him @byJulianMack.