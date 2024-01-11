Robert Kraft lauds Bill Belichick, searching for replacement ‘who can help us get back to the playoffs’

He touched on why he made the decision, the Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick debate, if he considered trading Belichick, and what the plans are for Belichick’s replacement.

Here’s what he had to say:

Kraft opened with a statement:

“It’s a very emotional day for the organization, and the end of an era, like I said, that’ll be hard to be replicated, I think at least in my lifetime, if ever. I know you all made the effort to be here, so I’d like to do whatever we can, talking about Bill, and the time he spent here. The future, I know there will be a lot of questions about the future and we’ll have a chance to cover that in the next few days, but I’m not sure today is the time to do it.”

On why Kraft felt it was the right decision:

“Well, the last three years have been pretty tough, and I know for our dedicated fans and myself and in life, I just learn, things happen, and our family is the custodian of this asset, the New England Patriots, and we know how important it is to the psyche of the community and what’s gone on here over the last three to four years is not what we want. We have a responsibility to fix it to the best of our ability.”

On the debate over who was most important to the Patriots’ success, Tom Brady or Belichick:

“It’s not the first time I’ve heard that question. Why I love the NFL and why I think it’s great for young people to play it ... it’s a great lesson in life because I don’t think there’s anything else, any other sport or any other experience, thats as much team-based and collective-based as football. And I don’t think either one of those two would’ve accomplished what they accomplished if they weren’t together. And it’s, you know, I think they’re both the best at their professions, and we were lucky to have them together for two decades.”

Did Kraft consider trading Belichick?

“It’s an interesting question. I’m fortunate in our family, our businesses are all private, so we try to create a culture and develop an environment where people want to stay long term. I guess, if you look at this as a transaction, he is so valuable and how we could extract something.

“I didn’t think that was right for Tom Brady, who gave us 20 years, and I don’t think it’s right for Bill. Each of them earned the right to be in the position to do what’s right for them, given what they’ve done for this franchise. Some people might criticize me for not extracting as much value, and I understand that, but we try to do what’s right for the proper values.”

On possible regrets about the decision:

“That’s a good question. This is a results business. And certain things in life, it’s instinctual. I think both of us felt that the time was right for each of us to go off in our separate directions. you all know Bill as well as I do — for him to say, he’ll always be a Patriot, it gives us ... I mean that’s great. The last few days, since Monday, since we’ve been thinking about it and talking about it, I think our relationship went to a new place because, I mean, this is very hard. Any of you who are in ... it’s like a marriage. Things don’t always go great and you get through the difficult times and it makes the relationship stronger and we had the chance to do that for the last almost quarter of a century, and I think we both felt at this time it was the right thing for us to go our own way. But to know we have that bond and foundation, in this business it’s hard to create that.”

Did Kraft consider taking away general manager responsibilities from Belichick?

“We’ve thought about that, but, you know, I’ve had experience running different businesses and trying to develop a team. But, think about it, when you have someone like Bill, who has control over every decision, every coach we hire, everyone reports to him on the draft, how much money we spend, every decision has been his and we have supported him. To suddenly take that power away and give it to someone else ... accountability is very important to me. ... It just wouldn’t work, in my opinion.

“Just to be clear, he didn’t have all that power and rights, I don’t think it happened until after the third Super Bowl. But it slowly happened, and in my opinion he earned it. And it worked pretty well for most of the time, but all of us need checks and balances in our life. We need, what I say, I call it “Dr. No’s” around us, people to protect us from ourselves. You know, as things evolved, and you get more power, sometimes people are afraid to speak up. I’m speaking about all companies, and I think it’s good to have checks and balances, but once you have it, it’s kind of hard to pull it away and have the kind of accountability you want.”

Are there plans for more closure?

“We had some long discussions and I think it’s awkward while he’s still coaching to bring closure. But i hope when that’s all over, we can do something that properly honors him and respects him for what he’s done with us. Everything in life is the proper timing so we’ll have to wait for that.”

Why did the team fall to this point?

“Well, I’m not sure I’m qualified to answer that, you might be better than I. I don’t know. So many games we were close, is it the coaching, is it the personnel ... something isn’t quite right from where it was. I’m not smart enough, I think, to give you a credible answer.”

Did Kraft discuss with Belichick the possibility of a change during the season?

“You know, this is a business that you have to wait until the season’s over, you can’t be a fan when you have the responsibility of making strategic decisions that aren’t short-term or what I call transactional, based on one incident. And you change, you change your mind, things change so fast, I mean, you look at some teams in the league that started out so hot and then they lose five or six games. The thing with Bill that was unique and special is his work ethic is so strong, and that’s what I looked at. He always gave us the best he had, there wasn’t a shortage of effort, now whether he has the right people around him or he selected the right players, that we can make judgement on, but he was always giving it his all, and that was what was most important to me.”

What did Kraft learn from Belichick?

“Yeah, I’m not sure I can say one thing. The thing that always amazed me with him, and I get exposed to a lot of people, is he’s the only person I’ve met with the football intellect and the knowledge, and I think part of that went back to his dad and the training he got, but also how absorbed it as a little kid watching film with his dad.

“But what I saw in ‘96, when he got fired by the Browns and Bill Parcells said, ‘You should go out and meet him, I think he’s going to go to Miami and we should get him here.’ And I remember I went out in ‘96 and spoke to him at the combine and he agreed to come join us, and then I saw the impact he had in that season coaching the secondary and how he could relate to the players, what was that, 27 or 28 years ago. And he knew how to give complicated information that the players could relate to.

“And I thought to myself, here’s a guy that can relate to the players at that level, but has the football intellect and understands the economics of the game, because most coaches didn’t know how to put value in a salary-cap league ... He had the greatest ability to relate the two things. I think now some of his contemporaries have caught up with that, but I don’t think anybody has that composite knowledge. But he can pull things out of the air, quote something from games 30 years ago, and for those of us with short-term memory lapses, that really impressed me.”

Did Belichick fight for his job during their meetings this week?

“You know, we have had a partnership where we’ve gone through all kinds of situations, this was really unique. And I have a saying when I’m making important decisions. I try to measure nine times and cut once because you want to be sure. And this is one of those times, we went through the season we went through, and you realize how capable he is and you try to understand why you wound up where you are, and it just is something that, it was best we each moved on. i think that’s what the last three to four days of taking the time to figure it out allowed us to do.”

What are the Patriots looking for in the future?

“I said at the beginning, and I’ll just say: We’re looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win. Believe me: after my family, this is really one of the two most important assets in my life, and I am very upset when we don’t win games, and it carries the whole week. So I promise you, I’ll be focused to do the best I can do to make sure we’re putting ourselves in the best long-term position to win for many years.”

“Thank you all for coming and being part of this, and I said it earlier today, sitting on those metal benches in the old stadium where your tush got frozen to the seat in November-December, and dreaming of the opportunity to maybe own this team and figure out how to do it, and I always, say, I had a greater chance of being a starting quarterback in the NFL than owning a team in my hometown. Having the privilege of doing it asa custodian as the Patriots, never imagining that we would go to the Super Bowl 10 times, and so happy for that. And I promise you, our family will be dedicated to doing the best we can to bring a winning team back.

“Until we settle what we settled yesterday and announced today, we will try to move very quickly to solve those issues and we’ll have a chance to talk about that in the very near future.”









Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.