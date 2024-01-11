Why move on from Bill Belichick now? ‘This is a results business,’ Robert Kraft explains.

Kraft, who spoke to reporters a few hours after he and Belichick publicly announced an amicable split , made clear his dissatisfaction with the team’s recent performance — a sentiment he has shared on multiple occasions throughout New England’s 29-39 record (including postseason) since Tom Brady’s departure in March 2020.

“The last three years have been pretty tough,” Kraft said. “Our family is the custodian of this asset, the New England Patriots, and we know how important it is to the psyche of the community. What’s gone on here the last three, four years isn’t what we want. We have a responsibility to do what we can to fix it to the best of our ability.”

FOXBOROUGH — Based on Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s remarks on Thursday, a mutual parting of the ways with longtime coach Bill Belichick seemed to be the only possible outcome after the team’s woeful season.

Asked if he had any reservations about moving on from Belichick, Kraft said both parties felt the organization’s continued slide warranted a change.

“This is a results business,” Kraft said. “Certain things in life, it’s instinctual. I think both of us felt the time was right for each of us to go off in our separate directions.”

According to Kraft, he and Belichick had a series of meetings since the season ended. He wouldn’t say if Belichick fought for his job during those conversations. Nor would he shed much light on his discussions with Belichick about his status throughout the season.

But Kraft made three things known: 1. The losing could not be tolerated anymore; 2. He didn’t think it was “right” to trade Belichick because of everything he had done for the franchise — and acknowledged he may face criticism for not leveraging the asset; 3. He didn’t think a setup where Belichick would cede personnel responsibilities would work.

Kraft said the organization thought about altering Belichick’s role but ultimately concluded the changes would not be effective because of how long the preexisting system had been in place.

“Think about it, when you have someone like Bill who’s had control over every decision, every coach we hire — the organization reports to him on the draft and how much money we spend — every decision has been his,” Kraft said. “We’ve always supported him. To then take some of that power away and give it to someone else — accountability is important to me in every one of our companies — and where he had the responsibility and then someone else takes it, it’s going to set up confusion. ‘Well, it was his pick, and that was a bad pick,’ or ‘He didn’t play him right.’ It just, it wouldn’t work, in my opinion.”

Belichick assumed full control of the operation following the Patriots’ third Super Bowl title, per Kraft. The ascent, Kraft said, happened slowly and was earned.

“It worked pretty well for most of the time,” Kraft said. “But all of us need checks and balances in our life. We need, what I call, Dr. No’s around us, people to protect us from ourselves. As things evolve, and you get more power, sometimes people are afraid to speak up. I’m speaking about all companies. I think it’s good to have checks and balances. But once you have it, it’s kind of hard to pull it away and expect to have the accountability you want.”

Belichick, who held the duties of both a general manager and head coach by the end of his tenure, did not speak to the media following his statement Thursday morning.

So, what’s next for the Patriots?

Kraft deemed Thursday “not the time” to discuss the future. He said the team will eventually honor Belichick in appropriate fashion, but noted the awkwardness with doing so while he still plans on coaching in the NFL. Kraft also said the Patriots will try to move quickly in their search for a new coach.

Asked what qualities he’s looking for in potential candidates, Kraft’s answer was simple: “We’re looking for someone who can help us get back to the playoffs and win.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.