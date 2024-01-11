So how much does Bill Belichick get paid, anyway?

The Globe reported last month that the Hoodie’s contract runs for one more year at a salary believed to be at least $25 million. Unlike most NFL player contracts, coaching contracts are guaranteed, so Belichick’s likely owed a nice chunk of change on his way out the door.

With Bill Belichick’s legendary run in New England coming to an end , you might be wondering how his compensation stacks up against fellow head coaches in the NFL and throughout pro sports.

Assuming he has been paid in the neighborhood of $20 million to $25 million annually in recent seasons, Belichick likely ranks among the highest-paid coaches, on the gridiron or any other field of play.

In November, Sportico, a leading outlet covering the business of sports, ranked Belichick as the highest-paid coach in America with an average annual salary of $25 million.

He was followed by Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton at $18 million; San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich at $16 million; former Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, who recently announced a move to an advisory role, and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay at $15 million apiece; San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan at $14 million; Detroit Pistons coach Monty Williams at $13.1 million; Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin at $12.5 million; Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh at $12 million; and Nick Saban, who recently announced his retirement as head football coach at Alabama, at $11.8 million, according to Sportico.

Forbes posted a similar breakdown Wednesday, reporting that Belichick topped the list of NFL head coaches at $25 million annually, followed by Payton at $18 million and Carroll, who formerly coached the Patriots, at $15 million.

While Belichick’s annual salary may be the highest among US pro sports coaches, Forbes reported that Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra is signing an eight-year, $120 million contract extension, which it described as the largest for a coach in North American sports history.

But let’s keep the focus on Belichick. How far can he stretch $25 million in this pricey corner of the American experiment?

Seems he’s collected a few creature comforts during his time in Massachusetts, including a vacation compound on tony Nantucket.

In 2018, the Globe’s Bob Hohler reported that Belichick, “a man of relatively simple wants,” was “developing a compound of cedar-shingled homes for his family and friends in Siasconset, a 17th-century fishing village on the historic island’s eastern shore that islanders call Sconset.”

Belichick had earned tens of millions as a football coach but hadn’t cashed in on endorsements and paid speaking gigs like some of his peers, Hohler noted.

Belichick “has forsaken untold millions in ancillary income during his 18-year star turn in New England,” he wrote. “His image is rarely for sale. No Dunkin’ Donuts spots. No how-to books. No exclusive line of hoodies. Only one NFL coach has steadfastly refused to sell his likeness to the multibillion-dollar Madden football video game franchise: Belichick.”

