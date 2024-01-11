‘Forever grateful’: Tom Brady weighs in on Bill Belichick’s departure from the Patriots

They’re both gone now, with Thursday’s news of Belichick’s parting with the Patriots marking the official end to an era defined by those two men. Brady, now four years removed from his own departure from New England, took to Instagram to share his thoughts.

The career arcs of Tom Brady and Bill Belichick will forever be linked, both with each other and that of the franchise with the joint-most Super Bowls in NFL history.

“I’m incredibly grateful to have played for the best coach in the history of the NFL,” Brady wrote in his post. “He was a great leader for the organization, and for all of the players who played for him. We accomplished some amazing things over a long period of time, many of which will be hard to replicate. he worked every day to help us achieve the ultimate goal, in the ultimate team sport.

“And, although we were successful, some of the greatest lessons I learned were in the moments where we faced the most challenging adversities. He set the tone for the organization to never falter in the face of adversity, and to do what we could do, and what was in our control, which was to go out and DO OUR JOB.

“I could never have been the player I was without you Coach Belichick.

“I am forever grateful. And I wish you the best of luck in whatever you choose next.”

Belichick and Brady spent 19 seasons together in Foxborough, winning 17 AFC East titles, appearing in nine Super Bowls, and winning six championships. Brady went on to win another Super Bowl in Tampa after the pair split in 2020, breathing new life into the Brady-Belichick debate that had long sought to determine the true driving force behind the dynasty.

That question was posed to owner Robert Kraft on Thursday after the announcement of Belichick’s departure, and Kraft remained diplomatic on the issue.

“It’s not the first time I’ve heard that question. Why I love the NFL and why I think it’s great for young people to play it ... it’s a great lesson in life because I don’t think there’s anything else, any other sport or any other experience, thats as much team-based and collective-based as football,” Kraft said. “And I don’t think either one of those two would’ve accomplished what they accomplished if they weren’t together. And it’s, you know, I think they’re both the best at their professions, and we were lucky to have them together for two decades.”

