Trevor Foley leads Mansfield boys’ basketball to redemptive Hockomock League road win at Sharon

After being swept in the season series a year ago, Trevor Foley was not about to let the Hornets lose a third straight game. The senior forward had 26 points and nine rebounds to help Mansfield hold off a furious second-half comeback attempt by Sharon and pick up a 71-69 victory.

SHARON — Something had to give Thursday night as both Mansfield and Sharon entered their Hockomock League matchup not wanting to drop a second straight game after each lost their first of the season on Monday night — Mansfield to a buzzer beater in Taunton and Sharon letting a lead get away in Franklin.

“He’s been locked in for two days from the bus ride home from Taunton, and he knew that Sharon was on the other side,” said Mansfield coach Michael Vaughan. “He had a tough game here last year against Sharon, and I know he wanted to redeem himself. For two days, I thought there was something wrong with him and one of the coaches said, ‘No, he’s pretty locked in right now.’”

With his ability to put the ball on the floor and pass effectively, the 6-foot-4-inch post player was a matchup problem for Sharon from the start as Mansfield used a 13-0 run in the first quarter to take command.

“We wanted to prove something to ourselves, that we could play with everybody,” said Foley, who had a key steal and dunk with 1:20 remaining that pushed the Hornets lead to 67-61. “We took a tough loss to Taunton. It hindered us a little bit, we didn’t let it hinder us [too much] and beat a tough Sharon team.”

A bucket in transition by Foley opened the lead to 39-20 with 1:15 left in the half. Sharon’s Sam Letendre beat the halftime horn to pull the Eagles within 15 at the break, 39-24.

Jaden Segal, who scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter, helped Sharon start to cut into the deficit.

Nate Katznelson started to heat up from the outside as he scored two late 3-pointers and then added two more in the fourth and scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Katznelson pulled Sharon to within 60-59 with a key-top 3-pointer, but Riley Sigman (17 points) countered with a 3-pointer of his own with 2:34 to go.

Katznelson had a chance to tie the game from the free-throw line with 1:54 left, but missed both, and Mansfield was a perfect 6-for-6 from the line down the stretch, mixed in with Foley’s emphatic steal and flush.

It was a tough week for Sharon, which suffered its first loss of the season on Monday in Franklin. The Eagles (5-2, 4-2) will look to snap their two-game skid Sunday afternoon, when they host Grafton in a nonleague game.

“It was a flip from Monday,” said Sharon coach Andrew Ferguson, whose squad saw its first-half lead wither away in Franklin. “I just went in the locker room and said, ‘You’re not going to beat a team of Mansfield and Franklin’s caliber playing 16 minutes.’ It was a hell of a 16 minutes in the second half, but we were flat. We’ve got to be better prepared coming into this game.

“Obviously, you have to give a ton of credit to Mansfield, what they do defensively takes us out of what we want to do offensively.”