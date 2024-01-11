Starvation looms for large share of Gaza residents

After Hamas’s surprise attack on Israel on Oct. 7, Israel responded with air and ground assaults and a sealing of the territory, which have left the 2.2 million people who live there deprived of sufficient food, water, and supplies. The UN has concluded that without significant intervention, Gaza could reach the level of famine as soon as early February.

The number of people facing possible starvation in the Gaza Strip in the coming weeks is the largest share of a population at risk of famine identified anywhere since a United Nations-affiliated panel created the current global food insecurity assessment 20 years ago.

Limited amounts of food and other aid are entering Gaza from Israel and Egypt at border points with rigorous inspections; the ongoing bombardment and ground fighting make distribution of that aid extremely difficult.

Scholars of famine say it has been generations since the world has seen this degree of food deprivation in warfare.

“The rigor, scale, and speed of the destruction of the structures necessary for survival, and enforcement of the siege, surpasses any other case of man-made famine in the last 75 years,” said Alex de Waal, a specialist on humanitarian crises and international law at Tufts University who wrote “Mass Starvation: The History and Future of Famine.”

The situation in Gaza is the latest in a series of recent crises that have reversed progress against famine. Mass death from starvation declined steadily from the 1980s well into the 21st century. But over the past seven years, food crises associated with conflict (such as those in Yemen, Syria, and the Tigray region of Ethiopia) and those stemming from environmental conditions and climate change (such as in Somalia) have resulted in the loss of more than 1 million lives.

Gaza is unique, experts say, because the people who live there are sealed in the territory with no recourse to seek food elsewhere.

Israel has vigorously denied allegations that it is responsible for the shortage of food in Gaza.

“There is a sufficient amount of food in Gaza,” Colonel Elad Goren, the head of the Israeli agency that oversees policy for the Palestinian territories, said at a recent news briefing.

“Israel has not, and will not, stand in the way of providing humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza that are not a part of terror,” he continued. “We have not refused a single shipment of food, water, medical supplies, or shelter equipment.”

If Palestinians do not have access to food, Goren said, it is because of failures by humanitarian organizations.

“The organizations desperately need to increase their capabilities of receiving and distributing the aid,” he said. “This includes better work processes, more facilities and trucks. There is also a need for additional manpower.”

The World Food Program said that before the war, about 500 trucks a day carried supplies including food to Gaza, which has been under a partial blockade by Israel and Egypt since Hamas took control there in 2007. Last week, the organization said an average of 127 trucks were permitted to cross the main Israeli checkpoint each day. Distributing that limited aid is nearly impossible because of the destruction of communications, shortages in fuel, and ongoing Israeli bombardment, the World Food Program and other agencies say.

“Our staff does not feel safe distributing, and people don’t feel safe going to the distributions,” said Shaza Moghraby, a spokesperson for the program. “They are lining up for food, praying not to be bombed.”

The entry points operate intermittently because of bombing, Moghraby said, and the Israeli military’s inspection and bureaucratic process mean that only a limited number of aid deliveries are cleared each day.

“The need is exponentially higher now because people are relying solely on humanitarian aid for their sheer survival,” said Juliette Touma, spokesperson for UNRWA, the agency supporting Gaza.

The assessment of the risk of famine in Gaza was made by 30 experts from 19 agencies, convened by the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization. The initiative, the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification, monitors access to food in roughly 50 places around the world at a time.

The debate about the current circumstance in Gaza — whether it is the result of a deliberate strategy to target civilians or is an unintended and unavoidable consequence of Israel’s assault on Hamas — shows why it is challenging to address through international law.

Prohibition of the starvation of civilians as a method of warfare entered international law in 1977, with an additional protocol to the Geneva Conventions.

In 1998, the Rome Statute created the International Criminal Court and made it a war crime to use starvation of civilians as a military tactic in international conflict. The crime is described as intending to deprive a civilian population of food, and also of water, medicine and shelter. The United States and Israel were two of the seven countries that voted against the creation of the court.

There have been no prosecutions in the international court over starvation because most of the human-created famines since then have taken place within national borders.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.