Author readings around Boston through Jan. 20

Alex Michaelides, Nell Greefieldboyce, and Aube Rey Lescure are among the authors appearing at local bookstores and venues this week

Updated January 12, 2024, 1 hour ago
Ashley Dawson, author of "Environmentalism from Below: How Global People's Movements Are Leading the Fight for Our Planet," will be in discussion with Sanjay Krishnan on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at Harvard Book Store.Laetitia Soulier

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted

TUESDAY JAN. 16

WEDNESDAY JAN. 17

THURSDAY JAN. 18

FRIDAY JAN. 19

SATURDAY JAN. 20

