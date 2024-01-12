Author readings around Boston through Jan. 20

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted
TUESDAY JAN. 16
- Matt Davis (”At Home In The World: Reflections of a Travel Addict”) will discuss his book at 6:30 p.m. at the New Bedford Free Public Library.
- Ashley Dawson (”Environmentalism from Below: How Global People’s Movements Are Leading the Fight for Our Planet”) will be in conversation with Sanjay Krishnan at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Gabe Cole Novoa (”Most Ardently: A Pride & Prejudice Remix”) will be in conversation with Sara Farizan at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books in Cambridge.
- Aime Alley Card (”The Tigerbelles: Olympic Legends from Tennessee State”) will be in conversation with Melissa Ludtke in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. through Porter Square Books in Seaport.
- Elizabeth Letts (”The Ride of Her Life: The True Story of a Woman, Her Horse, and Their Last-Chance Journey Across America”) will discuss her book virtually at 7 p.m. through Titcomb’s Bookshop.
- Matt Robinson (”Lions, Tigers and... Bulldogs?”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at the Shrewsbury Public Library. (Registration, free, is required.)
WEDNESDAY JAN. 17
- Sharon Virts (”Veil of Doubt”) will be in conversation and sign copies of her book at 6:30 p.m. at Hummingbird Books. (Tickets are $25 and include a copy of the book.)
- Jenny L. Howe (”On The Plus Side”) will be in conversation with Karen McManus at 7 p.m. at Belmont Books.
- Julia Lisella, J.D. Scrimgeour and Lynne S. Viti will read their work in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. through Grolier Poetry Shop. (Tickets are $5-10 for in-person admission, free for virtual attendees.)
- Leta Hong Fincher (”Leftover Women: The Resurgence of Gender Inequality in China”) will be in conversation with Moira Weigel at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books in Cambridge.
THURSDAY JAN. 18
- Aube Rey Lescure (”River East, River West”) will be in conversation with Whitney Scharer at 6 p.m. at Beacon Hill Books & Cafe. (Event is full.)
- Judith Tick (”Becoming Ella Fitzgerald: The Jazz Singer Who Transformed American Song”) will discuss her book in-person and virtually at 6 p.m. through Boston Athenæum (Tickets are $10, free for members.)
- Alex Michaelides (”The Fury”) will be in conversation with Karen Shiffman at 6 p.m. at Coolidge Corner Theatre. (Tickets start at $28.99 and include a copy of the book.)
- Bryan Penphrase (”The New Global Universities: Reinventing Education in the 21st Century”) will discuss his book at 6 p.m. at The Harvard Coop. (Tickets are free.)
- Nicole Perry (”I Am On A Love Diet”) will discuss her book and sign copies at 6 p.m. at Mind, Body, & Wellness Tranquility Center in Plymouth. (Tickets are $30 and include a copy of the book plus cooking demo.)
- Nell Greenfieldboyce (”Transient and Strange: Notes on the Science of Life”) will be in conversation with Logan McCarty at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store
- Laura Beretsky (”Seizing Control: Managing Epilepsy and Others’ Reactions to it”) will be in conversation with Stephen Schachter at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books in Cambridge.
- Julie Chavez (”Everyone But Myself: A Memoir”) will be in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Newtonville Books.
FRIDAY JAN. 19
- Alexis Soloski (”Here In The Dark”) will be in conversation with Sarah Weinman in-person and virtually at 7 p.m. through Brookline Booksmith. (RSVP may be required for in-person attendance.)
- Kyle Chayka (”The Longing for Less: Living With Minimalism”) will be in conversation with Oliver Munday at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
- Rajka Milanovic Galbraith, M.D. (”Energized: Feel Fantastic Forever”) will be in conversation with Julie Kinney at 7 p.m. at An Unlikely Story. (Tickets are free.)
SATURDAY JAN. 20
- Alex Krieger (”City on a Hill: Urban Idealism in America From the Puritans to the Present”) will discuss his book in-person and virtually at 2 p.m. through the Jamaica Plain Branch of the Boston Public Library. (Registration for the virtual talk is free, in-person registration not required.)
- Will Witt (”Do Not Comply: Taking Power Back from America’s Corrupt Elite”) will discuss his book at 7 p.m. at Embassy Suites by Hilton Boston Waltham. (Tickets are $25.)