The cat’s out of the bag . . . and onto the page, screen, and canvas

Both things can be true, as they say. But beyond the controversy, cats have also figured in some of the best — certainly in some of the quirkiest — books, movies, and art across the ages. For our friends who celebrate the feline, here are some favorites — and please share yours in the comments.

Advertisement

1. “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Bad luck is on the agenda for cats in Joel and Ethan Coen’s superbly miserable 2013 film “Inside Llewyn Davis,” which features a memorable orange tabby cat named “Ulysses” and several other felines. Their filming experience may be the reason why. “The whole exercise of shooting a cat is pretty nightmarish because they don’t care about anything,” they told Terry Gross on NPR. Ulysses keeps running away from Llewyn Davis (Oscar Isaac), and with good reason. Davis is one of the Coens’ most unlikable characters. Cats know when people are simply no good. Though Isaac received raves for his work (and the film’s novelty song “Please Mr. Kennedy” made Adam Driver singing “outer...SPACE!” immortal), it was Ulysses who caused a sensation at Cannes.

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

2. “The Islands,” by Alice Adams

Nobody wrote about love and relationships better than the late Alice Adams, who was also a cat devotee. Her story “The Islands,” from the 1999 collection “The Last Lovely City,” begins: “What does it mean to love an animal, a pet, in my case a cat, in the fierce, entire, and unambivalent way that some of us do?” The rest of the story seeks to answer that question, following a woman — and her beloved cat — over the course of a marriage, a death, and a new beginning.

Advertisement

Cats are a theme in all of the Japanese superstar novelist’s works, but in “The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle,” the cat is the catalyst for its owner’s descent into a parallel netherworld of political intrigue, existential menace, and the excavation of forgotten brutalities during the Japanese campaign in Manchuria in World War II. A good argument for keeping your cat indoors.

4. “The Cassandra Cat”





Czech director Vojtěch Jasný's 1963 fable features a magician’s cat wearing a cool pair of sunglasses! Kitty has the ability to see the true nature of people once those glasses are removed, making it a danger to those who fear being exposed. When the townsfolk discover its power — red means good people while yellow and purple mean otherwise — the town’s mayor demands that it be put down. Fortunately, some children and an art teacher smitten with the magician intervene. I could go on, but you probably stopped reading after I mentioned that the cat wore sunglasses, and have already rented this movie. (Note: This month, the Criterion Channel is highlighting a special selection of cat movies; you can find it here.)

Advertisement

Before it was a hit musical and disturbing movie but after it was just a bunch of poems written for the poet’s godchildren, T.S. Eliot’s 1939 poetic cat compendium was a vehicle for Edward Gorey’s glorious crosshatched pen-and-ink drawings in 1982. Gorey’s iconic human figures, willowy and slightly menacing, are here reduced to serving the fat, self-satisfied Bustopher Jones, or haplessly searching the grounds of some crime scene while Macavity the mystery cat sails gleefully overhead in a night sky. No surprise, then, to learn that the artist adored cats. His Yarmouthport house, now a quirky museum dedicated to his life and work, still hosts a pair of cats in its upstairs level, and he donated his estate to the Edward Gorey Charitable Trust, which supports animal welfare causes.

Edward Gorey with cat in 1978. Harry Benson





6. “The Bachelor Party,” Louis Wain

Louis Wain's "The Bachelor Party," 1896. Louis Wain

British artist Louis Wain — “White Lotus” actor Will Sharpe made a biopic about him starring Benedict Cumberbatch, available on Amazon — drew cats almost exclusively. Born in 1860, he found success early on as an illustrator for periodicals and children’s books, but his figurations of cats, which grew more abstract and psychedelic over the course of his life, are also held up as an example of the effect of schizophrenia on perception. “The Bachelor Party” is a work from an earlier phase of his career, before the fractal-like patterns replaced the giant eyes and gentle humor of tomcats smoking it up with each other over shots of catsup.

Advertisement

6. “Two Children Teasing a Cat,” Annibale Caracci

Annibale Carracci's "Two Children Teasing a Cat," circa 1587. Annibale CarracciÕs

Caracci, 16th century Italian Baroque painter and contemporary of Caravaggio, painted religious-themed works such as “Crucifiction with Saints” and several “Pieta.” He also painted this. The fact that an artist who spent so much time painting Christ and Mary also found the travails of a mangy cat worthy of artistic attention — from the flattened ears to the rheumy-looking eyes — is possibly the most delightful thing about this work. If nothing else, the painting tells us that children of the 16th century were as capable of being real crappers as those in any other era.

8. “February,” by Margaret Atwood

If the lawless appetite of cats appeals to you, consider Margaret Atwood’s “February,” from her collection “Morning in the Burned House”: “Winter. Time to eat fat / and watch hockey. In the pewter mornings, the cat / a black fur sausage with yellow / Houdini eyes, jumps up on the bed and tries / to get onto my head. It’s his / way of telling whether or not I’m dead.”

A familiar enough scene for cat owners, but Atwood spins the morning kibble call into a meditation on sex, love, and famine. And in the yowls of hot-n-heavy tomcats, Atwood finds a pagan hope: “Cat! Enough of your greedy whining / and your small pink bumhole. / Off my face! You’re the life principle, / more or less, so get going…Get rid of death. Celebrate increase. Make it be spring.”

Do you have a favorite cat-centric book, movie, or artwork? Please share in the comments!

Advertisement













Odie Henderson is the Boston Globe's film critic.