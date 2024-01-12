Expect ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ to go out on a wry note

It’s almost time to say goodbye to “Larry David.” The 12th and final season of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” premieres on HBO on Feb. 4.
The new trailer for the episodes promises some quintessential Larry. “You’re small, you’re petty, you’re jealous,” we hear Susie Essman tell him. “You’re a walking [expletive] virus, Larry.” And we hear Ted Danson tell him, “You always have to be the center of attention.”
“I really did the best under the circumstances,” we hear Larry say in his own defense, “of a person who hates people and yet had to be amongst them.” The tagline for the season: “Don’t be mad he’s leaving. Be mad he stayed so long.”
Advertisement
The season will feature a number of guest stars, some new and some returning, including Tracey Ullman, Vince Vaughn, Sean Hayes, and Dan Levy. It will contain 10 episodes, the last of which will run on April 7. Can David come up with a better finale than he did for “Seinfeld”? Is it possible he’ll give us a similar finale just to be provocative?
Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him @MatthewGilbert.