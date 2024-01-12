How to watch this year’s Emmy Awards

The annual television award show was originally set to take place Sept. 18, but the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes forced its postponement . In August, Fox and the Television Academy of America announced Jan. 15 as the potential replacement date, and with conflicts now settled between studio executives and writers and actors, the program will air on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Award season keeps on rolling Monday night, as the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards air a few months later than expected .

What time are the Emmys on?

The televised portion of this year’s event will begin at 8 p.m. Monday night. The festivities will be held at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

How can I watch the Emmys?

The Emmys will air live on Fox, and will be available to rewatch the next day on streaming service Hulu. Additionally, E! will air a “Countdown to the Emmys” special at 5 p.m., followed by red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m.

Who is hosting and presenting at the Emmys?

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson will oversee hosting duties this year. Anderson, who’s currently the host of Fox game show “We Are Family,” is best known for his portrayal of Dre Johnson for eight seasons on ABC sitcom “black-ish.” He received seven Emmy nominations for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series for the role from 2015-2021.

Joining him is a star-studded list of presenters, some of whom are up for awards themselves. Notable names include Jenna Ortega, Pedro Pascal, Quinta Brunson, Jason Bateman, Jodie Foster, and Jon Hamm.

Emmy nominations 2024: What shows and actors are nominated?

It’s a big year for HBO, to say the least. “Succession,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus,” all HBO original shows, lead the way with 27, 24, and 21 nominations respectively. “Succession” and “The Last of Us” are both nominated for outstanding drama series, while “The White Lotus” is nominated for outstanding comedy series.

In Massachusetts news, plenty of stars with local ties are up for awards this year. “The Last of Us,” which takes place in the dystopic future just outside of Boston, has nominees in many categories, including best lead actor in a drama (Pedro Pascal), best lead actress in a drama (Bella Ramsey), and best drama series.

Boston native Jennifer Coolidge is nominated for best supporting actress in a comedy for her work in season two of “The White Lotus.” Dorchester’s Ayo Edebiri, who took home a Golden Globe last week, is also nominated in Coolidge’s category for her role in FX’s “The Bear.” Edebiri’s co-star, Amherst native Ebon Moss-Bachrach, is nominated for best supporting actor.

In the category of outstanding lead actor in a drama series, Boston native Jeremy Strong is nominated for his portrayal of Kendall Roy in “Succession.” He will be up against his co-stars Kieran Culkin and Brian Cox, as well as Bob Odenkirk, Pedro Pascal, and Jeff Bridges.

Who’s already taken home an award?

Due to the sheer number of awards that need to be handed out, the Emmy Awards actually take place over three nights, the last of which being the only one televised live. Last week, both of the Creative Arts Emmys ceremonies were held in Los Angeles, with notable winners including Nick Offerman, Weird Al Yankovic, and Tim Robinson, whose Netflix sketch show “I Think You Should Leave” also won outstanding short form comedy.

A taping of the program will air Jan. 13 at 8 p.m. on FXX and will be available to watch the next day on Hulu.

