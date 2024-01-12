Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 7

3. North Woods Daniel Mason Random House

4. Remarkably Bright Creatures Shelby Van Pelt Ecco

5. Demon Copperhead Barbara Kingsolver Harper

6. Iron Flame Rebecca Yarros Entangled: Red Tower Books

7. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

8. Prophet Song Paul Lynch Atlantic Monthly Press

9. The Covenant of Water Abraham Verghese Grove Press

10. The Frozen River Ariel Lawhon Doubleday

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning Liz Cheney Little, Brown and Company

2. The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder David Grann Doubleday

3. Prequel: An American Fight Against Fascism Rachel Maddow Crown

4. The Comfort of Crows: A Backyard Year Margaret Renkl Speigel & Grau

5. Democracy Awakening: Notes on the State of America Heather Cox Richardson Viking

6. How to Know a Person: The Art of Seeing Others Deeply and Being Deeply Seen David Brooks Random House

7. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. Of Time and Turtles: Mending the World, Shell by Shattered Shell Sy Montgomery, Matt Patterson (Illus.) Mariner Books

10. Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity Peter Attia, M.D., Bill Gifford Harmony

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

2. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

3. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

4. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

5. All the Light We Cannot See Anthony Doerr Scribner

6. A Court of Mist and Fury Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

7. Everyone in My Family Has Killed Someone Benjamin Stevenson Mariner Books

8. The Midnight Library Matt Haig Penguin

9. A Court of Wings and Ruin Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

10. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI David Grann Vintage

2. The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and Their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics Daniel James Brown Penguin

3. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

4. The 2024 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

5. The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonialism and Resistance, 1917-2017 Rashid Khalidi Picador

6. The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present Paul McCartney Liveright

7. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin

8. Everything I Know About Love: A Memoir Dolly Alderton Harper Perennial

9. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

10. Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns, and the Future of Chasing Snow Heather Hansman Hanover Square Press

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.