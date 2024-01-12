‘Stride,’ ‘Rite,’ and a left-hand concerto make for a hot-blooded evening with the BSO

This might have ended his career, but over a century later, Wittgenstein’s legacy is found in the bounty of works for the left hand alone that he commissioned (and in some cases, rejected) from some of the 20th-century’s most prominent composers. These included Britten, Prokofiev, Hindemith, and most famously, Ravel, whose Concerto for the Left Hand lit up Symphony Hall on Thursday with a command performance by Korean pianist Seong-Jin Cho and the Boston Symphony Orchestra under music director Andris Nelsons.

Only around one in 10 people are naturally left-handed, and several cultures have historically associated the left side with inferiority, even uncleanness. From Latin and French, respectively, we get the words “sinister” and “gauche” — hardly complimentary. It’s much more common to hear stories of lefties being forced to switch to their right hands than vice versa. However, one of those rare reversals can be found in the life of Austrian pianist Paul Wittgenstein (1887-1961). Not even a year after his concert debut, World War I broke out and he was drafted into the army. Before long, a sniper shot him in the elbow, he was captured, and he was taken to a Siberian prisoner of war camp, where his right arm was amputated.

The Left Hand Concerto was influenced by Ravel’s travels in the United States, where he met George Gershwin, and there’s something of the spirit of “Rhapsody in Blue” present. It packs a full evening’s worth of athletic virtuosity into its single movement, and Cho’s run through the solo was punchy and playful.

The concerto is configured for the unique shape of the left hand, which allows the biggest stretch toward the higher end of the instrument, and Cho’s hand glided and bounced across the keyboard with confident grace and dynamic nuance. All the while his right hand sat idle, sometimes resting at his side, sometimes braced against the piano to support him. It was hard to believe that this was the same musician whose Mozart I found so bloodless this past summer at Tanglewood. For an encore, Cho stayed in France, cooling down with a lovely rendition of Ravel’s “Pavane for a Dead Princess.”

The encore also provided a calm contrast to the hot-blooded energy that characterized the rest of the evening. The concert opened with composer Tania León’s first-ever appearance on a BSO program via the joyful and noisy orchestral piece “Stride.” Punctuated with contradictory rhythms and various interactions between solo players as it is, it’s probably easy for the organized chaos of “Stride” to turn into pure chaos. However, the BSO stayed on top of the pulse and created a sound that was not just coherent but alive.

The second half of this compact but intense program was taken up with Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring.” Nelsons’s concert performances of Stravinsky’s ballets haven’t received as much attention as his penchants for Shostakovich or Strauss; but they’ve been consistently strong throughout his years on the BSO podium, and they complement his typical approach of doing more by changing less. Thursday’s “Rite” began with an eerily delicate, shimmering thread of melody from bassoonist Richard Svoboda, and the tension only escalated from that point forward.

The “Rite” has long since been assimilated into the standard repertoire after its controversial debut in Paris, and it’s sometimes easy to forget the heady folk-horror imagery that inspired it. The piece’s subtitle is “scenes from pagan Russia,” but the exact ceremony depicted in the “Rite” probably only existed in the composer’s imagination: that of “wise elders, seated in a circle, watching a young girl dance herself to death whom they are offering as a sacrifice to the god of Spring.” Sex, death, and ritual — the unholy trinity behind films like “The Wicker Man” and “Midsommar” — all join hands in Stravinsky’s fantasy as well.

In concert, some conductors like to push the tempos in the louder sections of the “Rite,” perhaps thinking that it’ll better convey the music’s wild, thorny spirit since they don’t have to keep dancers in mind. I’ve always thought that rushing through a ceremony cheapens it, and this applies to the “Rite” as well. Going by the performance on Thursday, Nelsons seems to be of similar opinion. Momentum and intensity, not speed, took primacy. Each surging accent was deliberate and ominous, and all we could do was listen.

During the spring season in Symphony Hall, the BSO will be playing with a lineup of guest concertmasters, some of whom are candidates for the permanent position. This week, BSO second violin section member Bracha Malkin takes her turn in the first chair; the program didn’t offer her any showstopping concertmaster solos, but her poise and command were clear. The bar has been set, and it is high.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

At Symphony Hall, Jan. 11. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

A.Z. Madonna can be reached at az.madonna@globe.com. Follow her @knitandlisten.