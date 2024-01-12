US and UK Strike Yemen’s Houthis After Red Sea Ship Attacks

Oil prices rose, though by less than 2.5% and Brent remained below $80 a barrel as of 7:10 a.m. in London.

The Houthis appeared undeterred, vowing to continue targeting commercial vessels and saying they would expand their response to the attacks “very soon,” without giving further details.

Bloomberg — The US and UK launched more than 60 airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen early on Friday in a bid to stop the Iran-backed group’s shipping attacks in the Red Sea.

Still, the military actions underscore the deepening fallout across the region from the Israel-Hamas war. The Houthis started attacking ships in mid-November, ostensibly in support of Hamas and have said they won’t back down until Israel stops fighting in Gaza.

The US and its allies have worked to prevent any escalation. But the Houthis have ignored all their warnings over recent weeks to end the assaults, which have roiled global supply chains and pushed up freight costs.

The strikes came hours after US President Joe Biden’s top diplomat, Antony Blinken, ended another whirlwind tour of the region to ease tensions.

They started around 2.30 a.m. Yemen time, with residents in the capital Sanaa and Red Sea port city of Hodeida reporting huge explosions.

American and British forces targeted 16 locations including airports, radar installations and storage and launch sites for drones and missiles, according to the US military and the Houthis.

The US attacks came from jets on the USS Eisenhower aircraft carrier, as well as Tomahawk missiles launched from a submarine and other ships. The UK sent jets from a base in Cyprus.

The Houthis said there were 68 strikes in total and that an unspecified number of people were killed. It was unclear if any were civilians.

The Netherlands, Australia, Canada and Bahrain provided support as part of the mission, though they didn’t fire missiles.

Biden didn’t rule out more strikes. He said the move was a “clear message that the United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world’s most critical commercial routes.”

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak described the hits on Yemen as “limited, necessary and proportionate” after weeks of “dangerous and destabilizing attacks” by the Houthis against shipping in the Red Sea.

Both countries said the aim was to cripple the Houthis’ ability to continue attacking commercial vessels. In the past two months, they’ve hijacked a car carrier, tried to capture others and attacked dozens with missiles and drones. Many companies have rerouted their ships away from the Red Sea — which links to the Mediterranean via the Suez Canal — forcing their vessels on much longer routes around southern Africa.

Saudi Arabia said it was following the latest events with “great concern,” highlighting how some of the US’s regional allies are uneasy about the strikes.

The kingdom borders Yemen and has been trying to forge a peace deal with the Houthis after failing to dislodge them from power for most of the past decade. The Houthis have attacked Saudi territory in the past, including in 2019 when they claimed a drone hit that briefly knocked out half the kingdom’s oil production.

Iran, which provides funding and training to the Houthis, said it “strongly condemns” the airstrikes.

In a televised speech earlier Thursday, Houthi leader Abdul Malik Al-Houthi vowed a “big” response to the US and its allies if they proceeded with military action.

“We’ll confront the American aggression,” he said. “Any American attack won’t go unpunished.”

The strikes embroil the US in yet another fight with an Iranian proxy since the Israel-Hamas war erupted on Oct. 7. American forces have launched attacks in Syria and Iraq in recent weeks against Iranian-supported militias that have targeted American bases — so far without major casualties.

Washington also sent aircraft carriers and other ships to the region in support of Israel and to warn Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group against a full-on attack of the Jewish state.

Hezbollah and Israel have traded fire almost daily since Oct. 7 across the Israeli-Lebanese border. While those haven’t escalated, there are growing calls within Israel for the government to act more aggressively against the group.

The fighting in Gaza, meanwhile, continues to rage and Israeli officials have said it could go on for months, if not longer.

“Markets are severely underestimating geopolitical risks to supply, amidst geopolitical risk fatigue,” said Saul Kavonic, an energy analyst at MST Marquee. “Markets are shrugging off geopolitical risks until there are clear signs of supply actually being impacted.”

Deterring the Houthis won’t be easy. The group, which took control of Sanaa in 2014, successfully withstood a massive bombing campaign from a Saudi-led coalition that began a year later, and remains firmly entrenched.

Late last month, the US spearheaded the creation of a maritime task force — dubbed Operation Prosperity Guardian — whose goal was to provide security for vessels transiting the Red Sea. It’s restricted itself to defending ships coming under attack.

—With assistance from Courtney McBride and Dana Khraiche.