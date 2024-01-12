14 events happening in and around Boston on Martin Luther King Jr. Day

MLK JR. DAY CELEBRATION: WHOSE QUEST FOR PEACE AND JUSTICE The city of Boston, in collaboration with Boston University, will host a day of celebration in honor of King under the theme of “Whose Quest for Peace and Justice?,” inspired by the title of his 1964 Nobel lecture. The program will highlight King’s work and touch on three themes: racial justice, poverty, and war. The event will also be livestreamed. Free admission. Monday at noon. Metcalf Hall on the second floor of the George Sherman Union at Boston University, 775 Commonwealth Ave. bu.edu

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated on Jan. 15 this year and organizations in and around Boston are offering plenty of ways for residents to honor the late civil rights leader and his wife, Coretta Scott King. Here are 14 ways you can carry on Dr. King’s legacy this weekend and beyond.

Advertisement

54TH ANNUAL MLK MEMORIAL BREAKFAST Under the theme of “Keeping the Promise of Democracy,” participants will join in the celebration of education in the pursuit of social justice. The event will be in-person and livestreamed. $50 admission. Monday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Boston Convention and Exhibition Center, 415 Summer St. bostonmlkbreakfast.org

Get Nightmare in Mission Hill A limited-series newsletter about the untold story of the Charles and Carol Stuart case. Enter Email Sign Up

From left: Rev. Dr. Gerald Williams of Union Church, Senator Edward Markey, Sheena Collier, founder of "Boston While Black," and James Dilday, Esq. of St. Cyprian’s Episcopal Church at the 53rd MLK Breakfast. Julia Zhogina

MUSEUM OF FINE ARTS OPEN HOUSE The MFA’s annual open house event for Massachusetts residents includes several planned events and panels honoring the legacy of Dr. King and provides access to its “Fashioned by Sargent” exhibit. Tickets are available in person on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free with a valid Massachusetts ZIP code. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Museum of Fine Arts, 465 Huntington Ave. mfa.org

VISIT THE EMBRACE The Boston Common memorial honoring MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King will celebrate its first anniversary on MLK Jr. Day, and is free and available at all times to all visitors. The sculpture aims to celebrate the couple’s life and legacy as well as their intellectual connection to the city. Free admission. Open 24 hours each day. Boston Common.

Advertisement

FREE ADMISSION TO THE ICA BOSTON Spend MLK Jr. Day exploring the Institute of Contemporary Art and celebrate his legacy with art-making activities, a short film screening, and three exhibitions. Free advanced tickets are required and will be available to reserve beginning Sunday at 10 a.m. Free. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Institute of Contemporary Art, 25 Harbor Shore Drive. icaboston.org

21ST ANNUAL DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. TRIBUTE CONCERT Symphony Hall spotlights Boston Children’s Chorus as they take center stage to uplift civil rights activists, including Coretta Scott King and Bayard Rustin. $15+ admission. Monday, 4 p.m. Symphony Hall, 301 Massachusetts Ave. bso.org

The Boston Children's Chorus performs an MLK tribute. Patrick Hanafin

ISABELLA STEWART GARDNER MUSEUM DAY OF SERVICE This family-friendly event dives into the legacy of MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King and their lasting work on social justice movements and civil rights actions. Several activities led by local educators, organizers, and cultural activists will engage participants with Boston’s history of activism. Free admission. Monday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, 25 Evans Way. gardnermuseum.org

MLK DAY AT THE POP CENTER Bring the kids to a play space to celebrate and learn the meaning of MLK Jr. Day. Kids of all ages can enjoy two hours of playtime and warm up at the venue’s hot chocolate bar. Help your child leave their handprint on the Wall of All Colors Mural and hear from Boston-born activist and multidisciplinary artist Danny Rivera. Up to $20 admission. Monday, 10 a.m.-noon. 1037 Chestnut St., Newton. thepopcenter.com

Advertisement

FREE ADMISSION TO FRANKLIN PARK ZOO AND STONE ZOO In honor of MLK Jr. Day, the Franklin Park Zoo and the Stone Zoo will offer free admission and keep attendees engaged with zookeeper chats, animal encounters, and more. Guests are invited to share messages of hope and peace on zoo murals. Free, with last admission at 3 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Franklin Park Zoo, 1 Franklin Park Road; Stone Zoo, 149 Pond St., Stoneham. zoonewengland.org

THE MARCH CONTINUES: REV. DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. CELEBRATION Celebrate the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. at this free, in-person event hosted by the Town of Randolph and Randolph DE&I Coalition. Attendees will reflect on the progress toward Dr. King’s vision of equity, peace, and social justice made as a nation and discuss how to continue the work. Breakfast will be served and participants will hear from two panelists: Dr. Frank A. Tuitt, vice president and chief diversity officer of the University of Connecticut, and Harvey A. Silvergate, Esq., cofounder of the Foundation for Individual Rights in Education. Free, with registration. Monday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The Elks Lodge, 21 School St., Randolph. eventbrite.com

MLK DAY: DREAMIN’ ON Three entrepreneurs will discuss what it takes to succeed in their respective fields 50 years after Dr. King’s message emanated throughout the country. Panelists will also talk over what the civil rights icon’s dream of freedom and justice means today. The event features Joanna de Peña, CEO of Top Notch Scholars, Laurette Ndukwe, NZUKO Restaurant owner, and Kitzner Vassor, a DJ and entrepreneur. A Q&A, networking, and raffles will follow the conversation. $25 admission. Monday, 4 p.m. Trap HAUS (formally NOSA), 2377 Washington St. traphausboston.com

Advertisement

A networking and fund-raising event for Victory for Families Inc. with CEO Veronica Thompson (holding sign, right) in December 2023. Steffon Fermin-Rivers

PEABODY ESSEX MUSEUM MLK JR. DAY CELEBRATION The Peabody Essex Museum in Salem is offering free admission to celebrate and explore the life and legacy of Dr. King. An art pouring event hosted by Dorchester-based artist Rahim Gray will keep guests of all ages entertained and engaged with social justice, identity, and freedom issues. Free admission. Monday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. pem.org

SMALL ACTS, BIG IMPACTS: A DAY OF SERVICE Join the Discovery Museum in carrying on the legacy of MLK Jr. and help make a Birthday-in-a-Box collection to support two local charities. These boxes, filled with various birthday party supplies, will benefit children experiencing homelessness or who are in the hospital on their special day. All supplies donated will go to Birthday Wishes and The Confetti Foundation. Free with admission. Saturday-Monday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 177 Main St., Acton. discoveryacton.org

VOICES ON KING: CONNECTED CONVERSATIONS The third installment of Embrace Boston’s “Voices on King” documentary anthology will air on NBC10 Boston and NECN over MLK Jr. weekend. The half-hour episode will bring celebrated changemakers together to discuss King’s life and legacy, as well as the importance of storytelling and racial equity. Monday, 7 p.m. NBC10 Boston and NECN. nbcboston.com

Advertisement

Adri Pray can be reached at adri.pray@globe.com. Follow her @adriprayy.