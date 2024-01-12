How do I tell my husband the marriage is over?

Q. I have been married for almost 30 years. Married young when I was in college, and raised two kids that are adults and doing well.

Now that there is more time focused on the marriage, I feel like I am still missing something and that my husband and I are not really that compatible. While raising kids, I let go of things that irritated me. I was the sole supporter and he was with the children; we thought that was the best option. As the youngest started driving, I suggested that my husband go back to work and was told it would interfere with our life and social calendar. I supported various part-time endeavors, all of which he had some excuse to not continue.

Additionally, I was always helping around the house, did most of the homework with kids (he would say I was better at it), and basically ran the household while working full-time. These days, if we don’t go out with friends, the conversation is dull.

I am feeling that the time for me is now. I have provided for almost 30 years and think we both would be better off with other partners. I don’t give him the attention he wants, and feel like kissing or sex is just a chore I have to do. He adores me, and leaving him would devastate him, but staying would leave me so unfulfilled. Yes, we have discussed many if not all of our issues. Yes, we went to counseling, where I almost asked for a divorce, but he said he wanted another try. That was five years ago, and nothing has really changed. I know I have enabled this behavior for years, so I certainly carry some of the blame.

I guess my question is: How do I tell him I want to move on without crushing him? I know there is no other way. Maybe some advice on how to lessen the pain?

READY TO GO

A. What a great case for moving on. It sounds like you’ve been thoughtful about this, and it’s exciting to consider the kind of life you’ll build for yourself, with or without a new partner.

Please know that therapy can be a place where you talk about how to leave. You can start the conversation at home and have an appointment on the books to continue it. Sometimes a third party can help couples plan next steps.

You can also offer that as an option when you deliver the news. As in, “Would it be easier to have this conversation with our counselor for some guidance?”

I can’t script that first talk for you, but maybe it’s best to avoid rehashing past problems. You’ve done that already, right? Instead, talk about what you want for the two of you now — better lives and more happiness. Keep it hopeful.

A big part of this decision is accepting that you can’t protect your husband from pain. Breakups hurt. Change can be awful. The kids will have to adjust over time, even as adults. This will be painful for you, too.

Staying doesn’t work, but leaving will bring discomfort. Expect that and know it’s not your job to prevent your loved ones from having feelings. It’s part of the process — and you might become the villain for a bit. Give everybody time to figure out what this looks like.

Your husband knows you’ve been unhappy. Hopefully this will make some sense to him.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Mere said: “You can also offer that as an option when you deliver the news. As in, “Would it be easier to have this conversation with our counselor for some guidance?” Why in the world would anyone want to go (jointly) to see a therapist AFTER their spouse just informed them that they want a divorce? Newsflash: Once the “I want a divorce!” statement is made there isn’t much conversation to be had.

RESPONDER1234





^A therapist can help with any difficult conversation, and divorcing is one of them.

WIZEN





There really is no easy way [other than] to just have this conversation and start a plan about who is moving out. I went to a mediator who was so helpful in figuring out the financials. Start taking steps or another 10 years will have passed, and you will be right where you are. If this is truly what you want, then start making plans.

LEFTYLUCY7





You said that he “adores” you and that he’s got a pretty sweet gig of staying home and not working. I don’t think there’s any way you can deliver the news that won’t feel like a complete heartbreak. Apart from not attacking him, owning your part, and pointing to compatibility problems rather than character deficits, I don’t think there’s much more you can do to soften things. If you tried, it would come across as patronizing or sugar-coating.

BONECOLD





Now is really the best time to tell him. The holiday season just ended.

GDCATCH





You’re so used to managing/controlling/executive-functioning everything that you actually think you could have the same kind of control of his reaction when you divorce (notice I said when, not if). You won’t have that control, nor should you. You need to start thinking of yourselves as two distinct, separate adults. Despite being responsible financially, domestically, and in many other ways, you are not responsible for him. Honestly I think feeling a huge sense of responsibility for hurting him is going to be your biggest hurdle in this, and if it becomes overwhelming, seek support for yourself. Trust that he will get the support that he needs ... or not ... but that’s not your responsibility either.

EACB





You can’t lessen the pain; just tell him and let him deal with it. He may not be as crushed as you think.

ZEPTEMBER -

Column and comments are edited and reprinted from boston.com/loveletters.




