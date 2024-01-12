Five things to do around Boston, Jan. 15-21

Head to Faneuil Hall to honor MLK’s legacy. Hosted by the Boston Youth Symphony Orchestras and the Museum of African American History, the MLK Jr. Celebration includes civil rights anthems performed by up-and-coming musicians, speeches from local change-makers, spoken word, and more. 1 p.m. Free. maah.org

Friday-Sunday

Beehives and Beats

Follow the music to Emerson Colonial Theatre’s Hairspray. The Tony Award-winning musical follows Tracy Turnblad through Baltimore in the ‘60s as she navigates high school love, the segregated city’s civil rights movement, and her path to stardom on the local Corny Collins Show. Showtimes vary. Tickets from $49. emersoncolonialtheatre.com

Saturday

Museum Mystery

Track down a cold-blooded killer running wild at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts. With a list of suspects in hand, follow the clues to sites scattered across the museum, race to decode riddles, and uncover the murderer. The Watson Adventures’ Whodunit scavenger hunt runs from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. $19.50 per person, plus MFA general admission. watsonadventures.com

Saturday

Ice Ice Baby

Ring in the snowy season at Mass Audubon’s Science of Snow. At the Boston Nature Center and Wildlife Sanctuary in Mattapan, participants will learn about how snow supports animal life during the cold months, and see the intricacies of snow crystals up close with microscopes and magnifying glasses. 10:30 a.m. to noon. Recommended for families with children ages 5-12. Tickets required — $10 for members, $13 for nonmembers — at massaudubon.org.

Saturday

Bats and Bots

Swoop on down to the Peabody Essex Museum to learn about the aeronautical potential of bat-based drones. In Designing a Bat-Inspired Robot, engineer Alireza Ramezani will share his machine invention that mimics the airborne mammal’s glides, twists, and turns, and what he’s up to next: a ro-bat that can hang upside down. Part of the Bats! exhibition, the lecture runs from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Museum admission — $20 adults, with discounts available — required at pem.org.

